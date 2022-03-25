Juventus forced to withdraw from chase for Manchester United target - Reports

Juventus have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Manchester United target Antonio Rudiger. The Chelsea star has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus, Manchester United and Bayern Munich in recent months.

Rudiger's contract with Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season. According to Tuttojuve, the defender has requested a €20 million signing-on fee, a sum that Juventus are not willing to pay.

Antonio Rudiger joined Chelsea from AS Roma in 2017 for £27 million. The German defender has developed into one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League during his time with the Blues. He has made191 appearances for the club and has scored 10 goals.

Rudiger has helped Chelsea win an FA Cup, a Europa League title, a Champions League title, and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Antonio Rudiger was offered multiple contracts from Chelsea, but rejected all of them. According to the Daily Mail, the Blues were unwilling to match his £200,000-per-week wage demands. Reports suggested the club were desperate to keep hold of the defender.

The Blues could not renew his deal due to the economic sanctions imposed on the club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government. The defender is therefore expected to run down his contract and become a free agent this summer.

Juventus were believed to be leading the race to sign Rudiger on a free transfer this summer.The Bianconeri could instead opt to keep hold of Atalanta loanee Merih Demiral.

The Turkish defender joined Atalanta on loan with an option to buy last summer to play regular first-team football. Demiral has arguably been one of the best defenders in Serie A this season. Juventus are likely to keep hold of the 24-year-old this summer rather than sell him to Atalanta.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Two Premier League clubs are monitoring Antonio Rudiger's contract situation as Juventus firm up their interest in the Chelsea defender Two Premier League clubs are monitoring Antonio Rudiger's contract situation as Juventus firm up their interest in the Chelsea defender 👇

Manchester United in pole position to sign Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger after Juventus pull out of race

Juventus' reluctance to meet Rudiger's signing-on fee demands is likely to put Manchester United in pole position\. The Red Devils are one of the few clubs in the world that possess the funds required to match Rudiger's wage demands and signing-on fee.

MUFC News @MUFCNewsApp United receive massive boost in race to sign world-class centre back: thepeoplesperson.com/2022/03/25/ant… United receive massive boost in race to sign world-class centre back: thepeoplesperson.com/2022/03/25/ant…

Manchester United are also believed to be keen to sign a world-class defender this summer to partner Raphael Varane at the center of defense next season. The club have grown tired of the inconsistent performances of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Manchester United's pursuit of Rudiger could depend on who they choose to appoint as their new manager this summer. The club have been heavily linked with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava