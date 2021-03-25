Juventus to include Frabotta in swap deal for 23-year-old star - Reports

Juventus are looking to revitalize their midfield and are willing to part with one of their most promising youngsters to land a top transfer target.

The Bianconeri have been looking at young central midfielders who can add value to the team and be at the club for the foreseeable future. The current crop of Juventus midfielders have been subjected to a lot of criticism this season and Andrea Pirlo is keen to bring in reinforcements in the summer.

Juventus to include Gianluca Frabotta in deal to sigManuel Locatelli

Via #RomeoAgresti: “Juventus are working on Manuel Locatelli. They are speaking with the entourage of the player. Juve know that Manchester City will not be serious on the player" — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) March 19, 2021

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli has been linked with Juventus for quite a while now. The 23-year-old has been impressive for Sassuolo as well as the Italian international side and the Old Lady have been monitoring his growth.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has identified Locatelli as a midfielder he would love to manage. It is claimed that Juventus have started negotiations with Sassuolo over a potential move for Locatelli.

However, he is one of Sassuolo's most important players and as such, they won't be willing to let him leave for cheap. Locatelli's current contract expires in 2023 and that puts Sassuolo in a good position to strike a favourable deal for the player.

As the Old Lady are aware that it will be hard to persuade Sassuolo to part with their prized asset, they are now open to including young left-back Gianluca Frabotta to sweeten the deal.

Frabotta is one of Juventus' emerging stars and is currently their second-choice left-back. Juventus are expected to reinforce their squad when the summer transfer window opens and they might sign a new left-back if they have to let Frabotta go.

The Bianconeri are hoping that adding Gianluca Frabotta to the deal will make it easier for Sassuolo to part with Manuel Locatelli.

Advertisement

Locatelli would fit the profile of the kind of midfielders that Juventus are keeping an eye out for. He loves orchestrating play from a deep-lying position. His passing range is quite impressive and is quite adept defensively as well.

He is reliable with the ball at his feet and can navigate his way out of tight spaces with ease. Locatelli can also pick some killer passes from midfield to release the attackers. Juventus have missed having a player who can play that role with authority since Miralem Pjanic moved to Barcelona.

There is no doubt that Manuel Locatelli will be an inspired signing for Juventus. But it remains to be seen whether parting with one of their promising youngsters to sign him will prove to be the best decision.

Manuel Locatelli to Sky Sport: “Here at Sassuolo, I found a beautiful reality. I don't know if this is my last year here, I dream of being important to this team and making it a good European.” #JFC — Max Statman (@emaxstatman) March 24, 2021