Juventus interested in 28-year-old Arsenal star: Reports

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly tracking Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as they look to make midfield reinforcements.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for £45 million with the Gunners activating his buyout clause.

The Ghanian has started to settle in after a shaky start to life at the Emirates Stadium. He has begun to show the form that had him held in such high regard in La Liga.

His recent performances for the Gunners have seen Juventus take an interest which may surprise fans.

Tuttosport (via Sports Witness) reports that Juventus have made overtures to Partey in view of a potential move for the midfielder this summer.

The Ghanian, who has one goal and one assist in 20 Premier League games this season, will reportedly cost around £35 million.

The Serie A giants were interested in Partey during his time at Atletico but a deal failed to come to fruition for Masimilliano Allegri's side.

The Premier League side will not be keen to lose a player whose contract at the Emirates outfit runs until 2025.

The club are also on the brink of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2017. They sit in fourth position in the league and Partey has been a key part of this surge for top four.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn It’s hasn’t been quick, but we are finally seeing his incredible ability. One of, if not, the best central midfielder in the Premier League in 2022. Thomas Partey. It’s hasn’t been quick, but we are finally seeing his incredible ability. One of, if not, the best central midfielder in the Premier League in 2022. Thomas Partey. 🐙 https://t.co/46KMUMcYFJ

A transfer of Partey from Arsenal to Juventus doesn't make sense for the Gunners

Partey has begun to hit the heights of his time at Atletico

The turnaround manager Mikel Arteta has achieved at the Emirates this season has been impressive. The Gunners began the season in torrid form having lost their opening day fixture against Premier League newcomers Brentford.

They went on to lose their next two games against Manchester City and Chelsea as well. Many had touted the side for yet another tumultuous season.

But Arteta gathered his troops and turned them into one of the finer teams in the league.

Partey's form, particularly in the second half of the season, has been instrumental as he has begun to live up to his £45 million price-tag.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc When Arteta & Edu presented to the board to persuade them to part with €50m to sign Thomas Partey in October 2020, the team shape they proposed had Partey at the base of midfield, with two #8’s operating further ahead, that has long been the plan. [ @TheAthleticUK When Arteta & Edu presented to the board to persuade them to part with €50m to sign Thomas Partey in October 2020, the team shape they proposed had Partey at the base of midfield, with two #8’s operating further ahead, that has long been the plan. [@TheAthleticUK] #afc https://t.co/awN8JeNOvt

So it seems unlikely that the Gunners will contemplate selling a midfielder who is just beginning to hit his good form.

The £35 million price tag being touted seems extremely low for a player who has three years left to run. He is one of the north London side's most important squad members.

There are candidates in the Arsenal squad that perhaps fit the potential of leaving the side. Partey does not feel like one of those.

