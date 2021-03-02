Juventus interested in Bayern Munich midfielder - Reports

According to Todofichajes, Juventus are closely monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso and are keen on signing him this summer.

Tolisso left Lyon to join Bayern Munich in a £42.5m move back in 2017. However, he has struggled to secure a regular role in the Bavarians' midfield.

The 26-year-old has made just 90 appearances in his four-and-a-half-year stint with the Bavarians.

Tolisso has fallen out of favor under Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick, who has now built his team around other midfielders, including 18-year-old Jamal Musiala.

Reports from Italy now suggest that Juventus have rekindled their interest in the Bayern Munich midfielder and are looking at a potential summer move.

Juventus have a long-standing interest in the Frenchman. They tried to snap him up from Lyon prior to his move to Bayern Munich in 2017.

Bayern Munich looking to cash in on Corentin Tolisso

Corentin Tolisso has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern Munich

Corentin Tolisso started just one game for Bayern Munich in 2021 and has made only seven appearances the entire season.

With his contract expiring in 2022, Bayern Munich are looking to cash in on the midfielder and are demanding nothing less than the £40 million paid for his services.

This might prove to be a stumbling block for a potential move, as reports claim that Juventus are only willing to table a fee of £15 million for his services.

However, considering that Bayern Munich and Juventus have a cordial relationship, having exchanged the likes of Kingsley Coman, Douglas Costa, Mehdi Benatia and Arturo Vidal, a deal could still be on the cards.

Juventus have struggled this season, and Andrea Pirlo will be looking to bolster his squad for the new campaign.

Should Tolisso stay fit and injury-free, he could become a key player for the Bianconeri.