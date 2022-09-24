Juventus interested in signing Barcelona star - reports

Juventus are interested in signing Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann, who is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Griezmann is into the second season of his two-year loan with Atleti and there is speculation over the player's future.

Diego Simeone's side are obligated to make the French striker's stay permanent for €40 million if he plays more than 50% of the matches he is available for.

However, Atleti are keeping his appearances to a low as they are against making the option to buy an obligation.

This has seen Juventus take an interest in Griezmann if the Frenchman is available as a free agent next summer.

Juve have made a disappointing start to the season with question marks over the future of manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The Old Lady sit eighth in Serie A on 10 points, having scored nine goals.

The Serie A giants have used the free agency route this past summer to bring the likes of Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba to the Allianz Stadium.

They may be considering Barcelona's Griezmann as their next free signing.

Griezmann has made eight appearances this season, scoring three goals and contributing an assist.

Griezmann doesn't want to return to Barcelona

Griezmann was not at his best for Barca

Griezmann told Transfermarkt that he hopes to stay at Atleti for as long as possible and he appears keen not to return to Barcelona.

He said (via AS):

“I hope Atleti want me as long as I can keep up with the pace of the games and the demanded level, and that we can write another beautiful story.”

Griezmann joined Barcelona from Atletico in 2019 for £108 million making him the joint-fourth most expensive signing in history.

The Frenchman had a disappointing time at the Nou Camp, making 102 appearances, scoring 35 goals, and providing 17 assists.

He did win the Copa del Rey with Barca in 2021 but it was wholly a transfer that never lived up to expectations.

Griezmann seems happy to be back at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

However, the current loan deal struck between Atleti and Barca has seen him afforded around 30 minutes of action in his second season.

A move to Juve may be an enticing proposition for Griezmann, who may feel he can help one of Europe's giants reestablish themselves.

The French striker will likely be part of Les Blues' 2022 FIFA World Cup squad and may improve his chances of securing a permanent move next summer at the tournament.

