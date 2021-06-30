Juventus keeping tabs on Arsenal midfielder - Reports

Juventus are reportedly monitoring Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka's situation at the club following his impressive performances at Euro 2020. The Swiss midfielder has been in amazing form for his country and is reportedly on the verge of completing a move to Roma.

However, according to Calciomercato, Juventus are now ready to hijack Roma's move for the midfielder. The capital club have reportedly agreed to personal terms with Xhaka and are currently negotiating a transfer fee with Arsenal.

Roma have reportedly offered €12m plus €3m in add-ons for Xhaka, but Arsenal are holding out for €20m. This impasse could present Juventus with an opportunity to swoop in and sign the midfielder from right under their Serie A rival's noses.

Xhaka has been a regular fixture in Mikel Arteta's side since the Spaniard took over in the 2019-20 season. The 28-year-old has had a roller-coaster of an Arsenal career and has often divided the opinions of fans.

The midfielder made 44 appearances for Arsenal in the 2020-21 season and was even deployed at left-back by Mikel Arteta towards the end of the campaign. Xhaka is currently leading his country at Euro 2020 and had a starring role in Switzerland beating France to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Juventus may have to act fast if they are to sign the midfielder this summer. Xhaka was asked about his impending move to Roma prior to the game against France. The midfielder said:

"Arsenal know what I want to do… it is very beautiful here [in Rome]."

Xhaka looks destined to leave Arsenal after five years at the club. However, it remains to be seen where he will end up going this summer.

Juventus and Arsenal have huge summers ahead of them

Allegri is gearing up for a huge transfer window with Juventus

Both Juventus and Arsenal will need to improve their squads this summer in order to make up for their underwhelming campaigns during the 2020-21 season.

Juventus failed to win the Serie A title after nine consecutive years of dominance. This led to Andrea Pirlo being sacked and Massimiliano Allegri being reappointed as manager. The Italian tactician is ready to put his stamp on the side and bring the Bianconeri back to their dominant best.

Arsenal, on the other hand, finished the 2020-21 season in 8th place and failed to qualify for European Football for the first time in 25 years. Mikel Arteta has a huge job on his hands. He has to bring in players to improve the squad to allow the Gunners to compete for a top-4 finish again.

