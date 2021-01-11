Reports: Juventus lead the race to sign Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik

According to Italian news outlet Corriere Dello Sport via Football Italia, Juventus Director Fabio Paratici will meet with the representatives of Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik next week, as they seek to sign him on a free transfer.

Milik’s current contract is set to expire in six months and the Polish international would be one of the most valuable free agents on the market. Despite having just six months left on his current deal, Napoli are looking to offload the striker for a €15 million transfer fee this month.

Juventus are going to meet Milik’s agent as Paratici wants to sign the player to the club 🇵🇱



📰 via CorSport pic.twitter.com/HZ0zUzPrRt — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) January 9, 2021

After scoring 11 goals in 26 outings last season in Serie A, Milik has failed to nail down a single appearance for the Naples-based club this season. The 26-year-old is reportedly looking for a way out of Napoli after falling out of favor under Gennaro Gattuso this season.

Juventus looking to sign Milik on a pre-contract this January

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Coppa Italia: Final

Juventus have been interested in the 26-year-old for some time now, but Napoli have remained unfazed in their €15 million demand for the striker. The Bianconeri are reportedly unwilling to pay such a high fee and would rather play the waiting game for Milik’s signature.

Andrea Pirlo’s side will look to run down the clock down till the end of the season to snap up him up for free.

Corriere Dello Sport reveal that Napoli have already rejected bids from several clubs for Milik this January, with Marseille and Atletico Madrid making offers for the Poland international.

Advertisement

He hasn't played for Napoli all season and is out of contract in the summer, but the "best clubs in the Premier League" are chasing forward Arkadiusz Milik, according to his agent



Transfer latest: https://t.co/3OPf0cfiLk pic.twitter.com/egswJEfTF1 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 9, 2021

The Italian news outlet adds that Fabrizio De Vecchi, who is a representative of Arkadiusz Milik, will have a sit down with Juventus Director Fabio Paratici next week.

Andrea Pirlo's side are looking to sign the striker on a pre-contract agreement, preventing him from joining any other club once he becomes a free agent in the summer. Juventus would consider snapping up the striker this January, but only if Napoli lower their €15 million asking price.

Milik moved to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium from FC Ajax in 2016 and has scored 48 goals and eight assists in 121 appearances for the Serie A side.