Juventus looking to use 24-year-old as makeweight in deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho: Reports

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho this summer. The Italian has just one year remaining on his current deal with the Blues.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus could look to take advantage of Chelsea's need to sign a replacement for German defender Antonio Rudiger by offering Merih Demiral as part of a swap deal in exchange for Jorginho.

The Premier League giants are set to be short of defensive options as Antonio Rudiger will leave the club after the expiration of his contract on June 30. Andreas Christensen looks set to run down his contract and join Rudiger through the exit door at Stamford Bridge on June 30. The Blues are therefore expected to reinforce their defense this summer.

Juventus, meanwhile, are keen to sign a ball-playing midfielder. The Bianconeri endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign as they finished fourth in Serie A, and were knocked out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage by Villarreal.

The club's lack of quality and experience in midfield was seen as one of the main reasons for their downfall. The Italian giants are interested in signing Chelsea's Jorginho.

Jorginho has been a crucial member of Chelsea's starting line-up since joining the club from Napoli for £50 million in 2018. The 30-year-old has made 188 appearances for the club in all competitions and has helped them win one Champions League, one Europa League, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite the midfielder's agent claiming that a contract extension with Chelsea is his client's 'priority', a return to Italy could be on the cards for the former Napoli star. Juventus are willing to test the Premier League giants' resolve by offering them the chance to sign Merih Demiral in exchange for Jorginho.

Demiral spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan with Atalanta, for whom he made 42 appearances and scored two goals in all competitions. The Turkish defender is set to return to Juventus as Atalanta have decided against exercising their option to buy him as per Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 24-year-old was unable to maintain consistency during his time with Gian Piero Gasperini's side, but his tenacity, courage, and physicality could make him the ideal replacement for Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Chelsea are interested in signing Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral in a swap deal for Jorginho, according to CalcioMercatoWeb. Chelsea are interested in signing Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral in a swap deal for Jorginho, according to CalcioMercatoWeb.

Chelsea have a readymade replacement for Juventus target Jorginho

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

Chelsea possess a readymade replacement for Jorginho in the form of youth academy product Conor Gallagher.

The England spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan with Crystal Palace, where he scored eight goals and provided five assists in 34 Premier League games. The youngster was considered one of the signings of the season and is set to return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

N'Golo Kante would often play in the No.8 position in Chelsea's midfield over the last couple of seasons as Jorginho would be deployed as a defensive midfielder and assume the role of a quarter-back when the Blues had possession.

Another excellent Cobham talent shining. Thomas Tuchel has reportedly assured Conor Gallagher that he will have the opportunity to be an important player for Chelsea next season…Another excellent Cobham talent shining. Thomas Tuchel has reportedly assured Conor Gallagher that he will have the opportunity to be an important player for Chelsea next season…Another excellent Cobham talent shining. 🌟 https://t.co/7S7AlEiWse

Jorginho's potential move to Juventus could result in Kante moving back to his preferred defensive midfield position, with Conor Gallagher being deployed as No.8 due to his energy, attacking ability, and eye for goal.

