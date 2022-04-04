Juventus losing ground in race to sign Chelsea star: Reports

Juventus could reportedly be set to miss out on Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger this summer. The Serie A giants have been heavily linked with a move for the German, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Barcelona are believed to be ahead of Juventus in the race to sign Antonio Rudiger.

Antonio Rudiger joined Chelsea from AS Roma in 2017 in a deal worth £27 million. He has taken his game to another level since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at the club in January 2021.

The 29-year-old played a key role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season and their FIFA Club World Cup triumph this season. He has been in sensational form for Tuchel's side and is widely considered one of the best defenders in the Premier League. The defender has made over 190 appearances for the club and has scored 11 goals.

Antonio Rudiger had reportedly reached an agreement with Chelsea over a new contract as per Christian Falk. However, the Blues cannot extend the contracts of any of their players due to the economic sanctions imposed on their Russian owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government.

The Germany international is therefore expected to become a free agent this summer. Barcelona reportedly view him as a potential replacement for Ronald Araujo.

Araujo's contract with the La Liga side is set to expire in 2023. He has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club. Barcelona could opt to sell the youngster this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Juventus, on the other hand, view Rudiger as the ideal replacement for veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini as per The Sun.

The Italian giants have been masters of the free agency and loan market in recent years, but could be set to lose out to Barcelona in the race to sign Antonio Rudiger. The Blaugranas are believed to have already tabled an offer to the 29-year-old.

GOAL @goal Barcelona have been in 'secret negotiations' to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea, according to Sky Germany 🤫 Barcelona have been in 'secret negotiations' to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea, according to Sky Germany 🤫 https://t.co/OoKJiB3lGW

Chelsea to resume their pursuit of Sevilla star if Antonio Rudiger leaves the club.

Sevilla FC v West Ham United: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

According to Sport Witness, Chelsea will once again attempt to sign Jules Kounde if Antonio Rudiger leaves the club this summer. The Blues were heavily linked with a move for the French defender last summer, but the deal failed to materialize.

Kounde has developed into one of the most promising young defenders in Europe during his time with Sevilla. He helped the club win the Europa League during the 2019-20 season.

Sport Witness @Sport_Witness



sportwitness.co.uk/doomed-sell-ch… #cfc Jules Koundé | ‘Doomed to sell’ – Chelsea with clear path to finally get signing done, ownership will need to be sorted Jules Koundé | ‘Doomed to sell’ – Chelsea with clear path to finally get signing done, ownership will need to be sortedsportwitness.co.uk/doomed-sell-ch… #cfc

His consistent performances this season have helped propel Jule Lopetigui's side to fourth place in the La Liga table. The 23-year-old's versatility, speed, and physicality make him the ideal replacement for Antonio Ruidger.

