Juventus make progress in deal for Serie A superstar - Reports

Juventus are reportedly getting closer to finalizing a deal for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The Bianconeri have identified the Italian as their top target for the transfer window and are locked in negotiations with Sassuolo over a move.

According to Italian football expert Romeo Agresti, Juventus are pushing for a loan deal with an obligation to buy. The Bianconeri will also be sending young defender Radu Dragusin the other way to reduce the fee for Locatelli.

Sassuolo have reportedly slapped a €40 million pricetag on the midfielder. But Juventus are hoping that including Dragusin in the deal will significantly reduce the asking price.

Agresti also stated that the clubs will have another meeting next week to discuss the final details of the deal.

Locatelli is currently with the Italian national team at Euro 2020. He has been an integral part of Roberto Mancini's side that has reached the knockout stages of the competition.

The midfielder was one of the standout players in Serie A during the 2020-21 season and has caught the eye of several top European clubs. New Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is keen to bring Locatelli to Turin as he looks to revamp his midfield this summer.

Allegri will look to put his stamp on Juventus' squad

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to depart Juventus this summer

Max Allegri is set to make wholesale changes at Juventus as he tries to bring them back to their dominant best. The Italian tactician already has a plan in mind for this summer.

Allegri is keen to strengthen his squad across multiple positions. Juventus have been linked with the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Robin Gosens and Dusan Vlahovic over the past month. However, it remains to be seen whether the Bianconeri will be able to sign all their targets this summer.

The Bianconeri are also gearing up to part ways with many players in order to reduce their wage bill. Huge names like Aaron Ramsey and Paulo Dybala have been linked with moves away. But the biggest question mark is over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar is reportedly not in Allegri's plans for the club going forward and could be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Replacing superstars of this caliber will be easier said than done for Juventus during the upcoming transfer window.

