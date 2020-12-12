Juventus News Roundup: Bianconeri tracking Barcelona star, Arthur discusses differences between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and more - 12th December 2020

Juventus ended their UEFA Champions League group stage in stunning style as they went to the Nou Camp and registered a 3-0 win against Leo Mesi's Barcelona. The Bianconeri were beaten by a scoreline of 2-0 in the reverse fixture in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese did manage to recover in time for this game and his difference was felt as Ronaldo scored two goals from the spot on the night to fire his side to victory.

Andrea Pirlo and co will now hope for a similar upturn in fortunes in Serie A as Juventus have accumulated only 20 points in their opening ten games. Ahead of their trip to Genoa on Sunday, here, we take a look at the latest Juventus news.

Details of Juventus' rejected offer for Paul Pogba

Juventus target Paul Pogba

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba has been in the news since Mino Raiola's controversial comments over his future. A return to Juventus is on the cards for the Frenchman as the Bianconeri are reportedly keen on bringing him back to the club.

3 - Paul Pogba has conceded three penalties in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while no other Manchester United player has conceded more than one. Discipline. pic.twitter.com/ZXL2OrWAxp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2020

Details have now emerged of an offer that Juventus had previously made for Paul Pogba, which was ultimately rejected by the Red Devils. Reports have revealed that Juventus had offered Manchester United a swap deal which included both Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa. However, the English club ultimately rejected the offer and both the players on offer are now no longer with Juventus. United slapped a price tag of €100m on Pogba.

Juventus could sign Barcelona's Umtiti

Umtiti could leave Barcelona

Juventus are said to have Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti on their radar ahead of a potential transfer, as per reports in Spain. The Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona after a string of injuries that have kept him out of the side. He is said to be considered a dispensible name by the Blaugrana board, who are weighing up moves for other defenders in the market.

A transfer of Umtiti is being considered in the wake of an injury to Juventus' titan in defence, Giorgio Chiellini. The veteran is set to be sidelined for a further period, due to which Juventus are short on numbers at the back. The Italian champions and Barcelona could work out an initial loan deal with an option to purchase as early as January.

Arthur discusses difference between Messi and Ronaldo

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Juventus star Arthur has opened up on the difference between playing alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian, much like his teammate Paulo Dybala, is one of the few players in football who have lined up next to the two legends of the game, and unlike the Argentine, Arthur has done so at club level.

The 24-year-old claimed that Ronaldo is more 'accessible' than his former teammate Messi. Discussing his view on the differences between the pair, Arthur said;

"They’re champions above all else. In this, [Leo] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo are identical. Concentrated from start to finish, always. If they score three goals, they immediately think of the fourth. They never disconnect. It’s impressive and at the same time motivating, because they push you to do your best."

13y 25d - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first Champions League goal against Dynamo Kiev since November 2007, 13 years and 25 days ago. It is the biggest gap between goals by a player against an opponent in Champions League history. Longevity. pic.twitter.com/mlVCJLuB69 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2020

He added,

"Compared to Messi, Ronaldo talks more and is more accessible. He never backs down if there is a team-mate in need, and he inspires fierce determination. He trains like an animal, he doesn’t know what a break is, and he always encourages you to do your best. He leaves nothing to chance."

