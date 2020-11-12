Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo considering Manchester United move, Juve looking to hijack Barcelona's move for Ligue 1 star and more: 12 November 2020

Juventus will be desperate to get back on the field after the international break and get back to winning ways. They're yet to hit their stride under new manager Andrea Pirlo and are currently sitting at fifth on the Serie A table.

Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 12 November 2020.

Adrien Rabiot injured in France training

Adrien Rabiot (centre) in action for Juventus

Players and fans are starting to voice their discontentment with the packed domestic and international football schedule with games coming too thick and fast for the players. A barrage of players have got injured over this international break alone and maybe it is time for the authorities to reconsider the schedule.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has picked up an injury while training with the French national team. The report claims that Rabiot pulled up with what looks like a muscle problem. He will undergo more tests to determine the exact nature of the injury and as such, it is not clear when he will return as of now.

❗ Rabiot has reportedly picked up a muscular problem with French National team. He didn't train today and will miss the game against Finland. — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) November 10, 2020

Juventus looking to hijack Barcelona's move for Depay

Memphis Depay

Barcelona were keen to sign Memphis Depay in the summer. However, the Spanish FA refused to let them go ahead with the move owing to the club's financial situation. Depay has remained at Olympique Lyon but he has refused to promise that he'll stay at the club till the end of the season.

Now, as per reports, Juventus are plotting to make a move for the Dutch forward. However, the Bianconeri will face competition from AC Milan as well with the Rossoneri also registering an interest in the former Manchester United man.

Juventus could certainly use Memphis Depay's versatility which enables him to slot in across the frontline and even behind the striker in a no.10 role. At 26-years-old, he would also fit the profile of the players that Juventus are looking to sign.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considering Manchester United offer

Cristiano Ronaldo is averaging a goal a game for Portugal since turning 30 🤯 pic.twitter.com/juc3oTQFua — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 11, 2020

As per reports, Juventus forward and legend of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo has an offer from Manchester United on the table and he is considering it. Ronaldo is tipped to leave Juventus this summer as the club finds it hard to pay his wages in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Portuguese won his first Ballon d'Or with Manchester United before moving to Real Madrid and is now considering the prospect of sealing a return to Old Trafford. The report further claims that the Bianconeri will be ready to negotiate a deal with Manchester United should Ronaldo give them the go-ahead.