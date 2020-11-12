Reports: Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has an offer on the table from Manchester United

According to Christian Martin via SportBible, Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has an offer on the table from former club Manchester United. The Portugal captain is reportedly considering the offer and could seal a stunning return to Old Trafford at the end of the season, with Juventus willing to negotiate a deal with the Premier League giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo's whopping £28 million-per-year is reportedly taking its toll on Juventus' finances, due to which the Bianconeri are reportedly considering the offer from Manchester United. The 35-year-old is no stranger to Old Trafford, having signed for the club in 2003 and enjoying six magnificent years with Manchester United.

Juventus could look to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021

Under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson, Cristiano Ronaldo became the best player in the world at Manchester United and enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in the Premier League, as he also won the Ballon d'Or with the Red Devils in 2008.

Real Madrid then came calling for Cristiano Ronaldo, as he sealed a world-record move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2009. In the Spanish capital, he achieved legendary status and is currently the highest goalscorer in the club's history. Cristiano Ronaldo also won a staggering four Ballon d'Or at Real Madrid and added several trophies to his glittering cabinet.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has an offer on the table from Manchester United and is strongly considering it. Juventus are happy to accept if he requests! 😍✍️ https://t.co/fMaxgydPmR — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 11, 2020

Almost a decade after his big-money move to Real Madrid, the Portugal captain sealed an unexpected move to Juventus after declaring his intention to take up a new challenge. Cristiano Ronaldo, at the age of 35, continues to lead the line for Juventus to devastating effect and is still going strong for his national team.

Manchester United return for the prodigal son?

Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Final

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the player once again, as the Portuguese star enters the twilight years of his career. The legendary goalscorer has never hid his love for the Red Devils, but it remains unclear at this stage if a dream return to Old Trafford will come to fruition.

Advertisement

Juventus are preparing to put Cristiano Ronaldo up for sale next summer, according to AS 😱 pic.twitter.com/AcxBbml4L7 — Goal (@goal) November 9, 2020

Juventus, however, could look to offload him at the end of the season, as they prepare to trim their wage bill and balance the book. Cristiano Ronaldo's next destination remains unclear and speculation surrounding his future is set to intensify as we edge closer to the January transfer window.

Also Read: Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Portugal's 7-0 victory