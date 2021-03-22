Juventus News Roundup: Fabio Paratici confirms Juve's stance on Cristiano Ronaldo, Bianconeri to sell Paulo Dybala to fund move for Manchester United star and more - 22 March 2021

Juventus have revealed exactly what they plan on doing with Cristiano Ronaldo amid transfer speculation.

Juventus suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Benevento last night and now their chances of winning a tenth consecutive Serie A have taken a major hit. There is a lot of noise surrounding the club at the moment as they prepare ahead of what should be a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 22 March 2021.

Juventus to make cash + player offer for Moise Kean

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Moise Kean left Juventus for Everton in the summer of 2019 in a move that surprised the Bianconeri fanbase as the youngster had a promising outing in the 2018-19 season. After struggling to hit his stride at Everton, Kean has now moved to Paris Saint-Germain on loan and is doing pretty well.

Juventus are now interested in bringing Moise Kean back to Turin. According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are planning on selling either Aaron Ramsey or Douglas Costa to Everton in exchange for Moise Kean.

Juventus value Ramsey and Costa at €15 million each. So even if they sell either one of those players to Everton, they will still need to cough up an additional €25 million to match the Toffees' valuation of Moise Kean.

Juventus willing to sell Paulo Dybala to fund Pogba move

Paul Pogba

Juventus are very much interested in re-signing Paul Pogba. According to La Nazione (via Sport Witness), the Old Lady are looking at the possibility of selling Paulo Dybala to furnish funds to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United in the summer.

Dybala has been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and the Premier League giants are reportedly willing to match Juventus' €55 million valuation of the Argentinian. Dybala's current contract expires in 2022 and as such, this summer is Juventus' final opportunity to cash in on him unless he signs an extension.

Man Utd have won eight games by a single goal since start of 2021. Paul Pogba has got the winner in three, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay two each and the other was a Craig Dawson own goal. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) March 19, 2021

Fabio Paratici says Juventus have decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus v Benevento Calcio - Serie A

Ever since Juventus crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 against Porto, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with an exit. Manchester United and Real Madrid have been marked as potential destinations.

However, Juventus chief Fabio Paratici has dismissed all such speculation by stating that the Bianconeri plan to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club beyond the end of the season.

After Juventus' defeat at the hands of Benevento on Sunday, Paratici said:

“We’ve decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s the best player in the world and we are holding on tight.

“We have a project that we started from last season, one game will not change our views or our strategy. This line continues and we are very happy with what we’ve done, so we’ll continue working to improve.”

Juventus director Fabio Paratici to Sky Sport: “We’ve decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s the best player in the world and he’ll stay with us”. 🇵🇹 #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2021