Juventus News Roundup: Juve to battle AC Milan for 20-year-old Serie A star, Real Madrid to rival Bianconeri for Bundesliga striker and more: 7 November 2020

Well, it's not been going great for Juventus on the domestic front so far and they will be desperate to get all three points as they travel to take on Lazio in the Serie A tomorrow. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 7 November 2020.

Sami Khedira update

Remember when Juventus wanted to terminate Sami Khedira's contract but the German midfielder wouldn't budge? Well, not much has changed of late, according to Calcio Mercato. Juventus tried to work out a way to mutually agree on a contract termination with Khedira but the player did not want to leave.

He was instead keen on pocketing all of the €6 million that would be due to him over the course of the season as wages. The report claims that Juventus offered Khedira half of his yearly wages to get him to leave but Khedira remains calm and insistent that he wants to see out the final year of his contract at Juventus.

Real Madrid join race to sign Erling Haaland

Juventus will now have to see off competition from Real Madrid in their pursuit to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to AS. The report claims that Real Madrid are plotting a move for the striker in the summer of 2022.

Erling Haaland first made headlines at RB Salzburg and has found it impossible to stop scoring and has been in great form for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Juventus had tried to sign Erling Haaland before he left for RB Salzburg and they remain interested in the 20-year-old.

The report further claims that Real Madrid are planning to sign Camavinga and Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2021 and then later make a swoop for Haaland. Juventus are keen on signing young players and as far as young strikers go, they can't do much better than Haaland.

AC Milan to rival Juventus for Matteo Lovato

Hellas Verona defender Matteo Lovato has been impressive so far and has earned a lot of praise for dealing with the likes of Alvaro Morata and Duvan Zapata in convincing fashion. As such, he has now become a target to AC Milan with Juventus having already registered an interest in the 20-year-old, as per Calcio Mercato.

The report claims that AC Milan have already opened talks with Lovato's entourage. However, if the Rossoneri make a move for the player, then Juventus will be ready to rival any bid they make.