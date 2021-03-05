Juventus News Roundup: Juve to battle Real Madrid for French midfielder, Bianconeri midfielder tests positive for coronavirus and more - 5 March 2021

Juventus will need to fend off competition from Real Madrid and two other European giants to sign one of their top transfer targets.

Juventus are preparing ahead of what is expected to be a busy transfer window for them. On the footballing side of things, Andrea Pirlo will urge his players to show more consistency as they seek a 10th consecutive Scudetto. It looks a bit out of reach at the moment but there's still a long way to go before the season draws to a close.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 5 March 2021.

Jens Lehmann says there is no comparison between Neuer and Buffon

Manuel Neuer and Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon is considered to be one of the best goalkeepers to have played the game. At the age of 43, he continues to be a formidable back-up option for Juventus. However, former Arsenal and AC Milan goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has now downplayed his achievements by suggesting Manuel Neuer is way superior to Buffon.

He told Il Giornale (via TuttoJuve):

”There is no comparison between him and Neuer. Manuel is superior to him. At least in two categories. In Italy you have to work, evolve, develop. Bundesliga, Premier League and Liga are superior to Serie A.

"Now it is not even obvious that you have the best goalkeepers or defenders as in the past. Now for me the three strongest goalkeepers in the world, for example, are Neuer, Casteels of Wolfsburg and Allison.”

Rodrigo Bentancur tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus have been dealt a major blow ahead of their weekend Serie A game against Lazio as midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has tested positive for the coronavirus. Bentancur played in Juventus' 3-0 win over Spezia on Wednesday.

The club confirmed via a statement that Bentancur is asymptomatic and is in isolation. The young midfielder has suffered a dip in form in recent weeks and his absence means that Pirlo now has a midfield depth issue.

Weston McKennie is out with a hip problem and Arthur is yet to return from injury.

Juventus to battle three European giants for Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar

Juventus have been linked with Houssem Aouar since last summer. The 22-year-old's stocks have risen greatly over the past couple of seasons and has garnered the interest of several European giants.

According to Calciomercato, in addition to the Bianconeri, there are three other European giants who are looking to sign him in the summer. They are Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid. Liverpool are the latest entrants after growing resigned to the fact that they won't be able to hold on to Wijnaldum beyond the summer.

Zidane has asked Madrid officials multiple times to sign Houssem Aouar from Lyon. [@diarioas] 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/w4aXMhASTR — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) March 4, 2021