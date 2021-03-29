Juventus News Roundup: Juve handed boost in efforts to make Cristiano Ronaldo stay, Bianconeri to offer Dybala in exchange for 23-year-old midfielder and more - 29 March 2021

Juventus have received a major boost in their efforts to keep Cristiano Ronaldo beyond the end of the season.

Juventus' season has taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. After being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, they have now nearly bowed out of the Serie A title race after suffering a shock defeat against Benevento. They are preparing ahead of what is expected to be a hectic summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 29 March 2021.

Bayern Munich decline permanent deal for Douglas Costa

Holstein Kiel v Bayern Muenchen - DFB Cup: Second Round

Bayern Munich will not be extending Douglas Costa's loan spell, according to Goal. Douglas Costa returned to Bayern Munich on loan at the start of the season but has failed to impress Hansi Flick. He has remained on the fringes at Bayern and is now all set to be sent back to Juventus.

To make things worse, Douglas Costa suffered a metatarsal fracture in training in mid-February and has been sidelined ever since. Even before that, he hardly featured for the Bavarians. He has started just three games for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this term.

Now Juventus will need to find a potential suitor as he has already been deemed surplus to requirements at the club.

Bayern Münich are working to extend Leon Goretka’s contract and they’ve already decided that Douglas Costa will *not* be signed on a permanent deal.

The Brazilian winger will come back at Juventus - there are no talks with Gremio as of today, despite rumours. 🔴 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2021

Juventus to offer Paulo Dybala to Barcelona in exchange for Frenkie De Jong

FC Barcelona v Sevilla: Copa del Rey Semi Final Second Leg

Andrea Pirlo is keen to overhaul his midfield this summer. None of the midfield combinations he has tried this season have worked consistently and he wants to rope in Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona, according to reports in the Spanish press (via TuttoJuve).

Paulo Dybala's 2020-21 season has been marred by injuries. The Argentine has started just eight Serie A games for the Bianconeri this term. The club has not been able to agree over the terms of a new deal with him either and are now looking to cash in on him.

Paulo Dybala, Aaron Ramsey and Alex Sandro on the chopping block as Juventus look to shake things up https://t.co/EYjpG2MYYx — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 29, 2021

Real Madrid do not want Cristiano Ronaldo

Serbia v Portugal - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to his former club Real Madrid. But according to Cuatro, Real Madrid are not looking to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

Los Blancos have reportedly identified Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as their primary targets this summer. They are not in as strong a condition financially to pull off a move for Cristiano Ronaldo as well.