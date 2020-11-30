Juventus News Roundup: Juve and PSG could pull off stunning swap deal, Bianconeri handed transfer boost as top target rejects loan move to another team and more: 30 November 2020

Benevento held Juventus to a 1-1 draw and several cracks have appeared in Andrea Pirlo's first season as the manager of the club. The Bianconeri are preparing for a busy January transfer window. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 30 November 2020.

Former chief managing director says there is a problem at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus' former chief managing director Luciano Moggi says there is a problem at the club if they cannot win against the likes of Crotone and Benevento just because Cristiano Ronaldo is absent.

The team has suffered in the absence of Ronaldo so far this season and that is not a good sign as far as Moggi is concerned.

He told Calciomercato,

“For the moment, this is an imperfect Juve. Ronaldo would be fundamental for any team, but if in his absence you don’t beat against either Crotone or Benevento, it means that there is a problem.”

Isco rejects loan move to Sevilla

Isco in action for Real Madrid

Isco is one of the players who is expected to move when the transfer window reopens in January. He has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane and is seeking an exit as he looks to get more minutes on the field.

Isco wants to get more game time as he is looking to make a case for selection into the Spain squad for the Euros. Now, as per Jugones via Calciomercato, Isco has rejected a loan move to Sevilla.

This comes as a bit of a surprise as Julen Lopetegui, the manager of Sevilla, trusts Isco and has been able to bring the best out of him during his stint with both the Spanish national team and Real Madrid.

Juventus are also keeping tabs on Isco and Everton are the only side that they need to worry about at the moment.

Juventus and PSG could swap Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi

Paulo Dybala

According to Calciomercato (via JuveFC), a swap deal between Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain involving the attacking duo Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi is being mooted. Paulo Dybala has struggled for form in the new season under Andrea Pirlo.

Paris Saint-Germain want to take advantage of the current situation and use Mauro Icardi in a swap deal to secure the signature of La Joya. If Paulo Dybala refuses to extend his contract with Juventus, then the deal is likely to happen, as per the report.