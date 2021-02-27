Juventus News Roundup: Juve in race with Barcelona for Premier League forward, Former Real Madrid striker says Cristiano Ronaldo has been a failure for Bianconeri and more - 27 February 2021

Juventus will need to fend off some competition in order to sign one of the Premier League's best strikers.

The time has come for Juventus to shape up. They cannot afford to slip up if they are to keep their hopes of winning a 10th consecutive Serie A title alive. Juventus are expected to have a busy summer transfer window as they will need to offload some players and bring in new ones.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 27 February 2021.

Juventus decide to hand another contract to Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon turned 43 last month and is currently one of the oldest players plying their trade in the highest level of the game. Buffon has been one of the best goalkeepers of his generation and has attained legendary status in Italy.

It doesn't look like Buffon is ready to call it a day on his career. As per Calciomercato, Juventus are set to offer him a new contract. It is claimed that he is one of the members of the current squad who are closest to putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Juventus reportedly value the experience that Buffon brings to the dressing room and that is why they want to keep him despite opting to take a more youth-centric approach in recruitment.

Antonio Cassano says Cristiano Ronaldo has been a failure at Juventus

Juventus v FC Crotone - Serie A

Juventus had signed Cristiano Ronaldo to boost their chances of winning the UEFA Champions League. However, they haven't been able to achieve that goal even though Ronaldo has helped them significantly in their domestic campaign, winning two consecutive Serie A titles since joining.

Now, former Italy striker Antonio Cassano has said that unless Juventus win the UEFA Champions League, Ronaldo's time at the club will go down as a failure. The former Real Madrid striker who has also played for AC Milan, Inter Milan and AS Roma among many other clubs said:

"He has another year left in his contract, Juventus signed him to win the Champions League, but they have had worst results since he arrived. They would have won Serie A titles also without him. It was the wrong project.

"For 120 years, winning was the only thing that mattered at Juventus. It is still an obligation, but they tried to change their skin with Sarri and Andrea [Pirlo].

"Ronaldo has nothing to do with Pirlo’s ideas. He will carry on scoring because he can do it even sitting. He cuts inside from the left and can destroy the goal and his headers are unique."

Juventus to battle Barcelona for Sergio Aguero

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (via ForzaItalianFootball), Barcelona are keen on signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero but will need to fend off competition from Juventus.

Sergio Aguero has entered the final months of contract at Manchester City and is set to leave Etihad in the summer as a free agent. Juventus are famous for striking some sensational deals in the free agent market and they reportedly have their sights set on Aguero.