Juventus News Roundup: Juve reach loan agreement with Torino for midfielder, Bianconeri's stance on signing Dzeko revealed and more- 1 February 2021

It looks like Juventus struck a last-minute deal on Transfer Deadline Day.

Though manager Andrea Pirlo would have liked to make a couple of high-profile signings in order to bolster his attack, Juventus went about their business in the January transfer window rather calmly. They are expected to be preparing for some major business in the summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 1 February 2021.

Nicolo Fagioli's agent responds to rumours linking him with Juventus exit

Nicolo Fagioli

19-year-old midfielder Nicolo Fagiolo impressed in his professional debut for the Bianconeri in their recent Coppa Italia game against SPAL. Fagioli is one of the brightest talents to have come out of the Juventus academy lately.

Sassuolo have been linked with Fagioli but now the player's agent has dismissed all such talk and even said that the youngster has been promoted to the first team by Andrea Pirlo.

Fagioli's agent told SportItalia via Calciomercato:

“Fagioli is growing. He is an exceptional boy, without fear and with great qualities. The managers of Juve and Pirlo will know how to enhance him. He will remain in Juventus. In Under 23 he has grown. even physically, he has now been added to the first team."

Juventus passed up on opportunity to sign Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko

According to Ilbianconero, Edin Dzeko was available on the market after the striker fell out with AS Roma manager Paul Fonseca. Juventus, who had been actively scouring the market for a backup striker, passed on the opportunity to sign him.

They turned their attention to Gianluca Scamacca. It doesn't look like they were able to strike a deal though. This means that Juventus remain bare at the front with just Alvaro Morata as their main striking option. If he gets injured, then they will be entirely reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus agree loan deal for Mandragora with Torino

Rolando Mandragora

Juventus have agreed a deal to send Rolando Mandragora on loan to Torino, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The midfielder has been on loan at Udinese but will now cut it short and join a struggling Torino side.

Mandragora is currently in his second spell with Juventus but has only made one senior appearance. Now he will need to impress with Juventus' neighbours who are threatened with relegation as they languish at 17th on the table.