Juventus News Roundup: Juve could swap Douglas Costa for Leeds United star, Bianconeri fend off external interest in youngster and more - 22 February 2021

Juventus are planning on asking for £60k-per-week attacker if Leeds United come knocking for Douglas Costa.

Juventus need to get all three points against Crotone tonight if they are to stay in the title race. The Bianconeri are preparing for a busy summer transfer window with manager Andrea Pirlo remaining keen on signing new players to bolster his squad.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 22 February 2021.

Andrea Pirlo insists his squad has depth to cover despite issues

🎙 @Pirlo_official: "Those who fight for the Scudetto have squads equipped to do so. In addition to us, Inter has the fact that they're not in any of the cups and can therefore concentrate better on the league."#JuveCrotone #ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 21, 2021

Juventus have a raft of players who are set to miss out on tonight's clash against Crotone. Some of them are struggling to gain match fitness while the others are sidelined with injuries. But Andrea Pirlo maintains that his squad is strong enough to cope with such issues.

In the pre-match press conference, Andrea Pirlo said:

“Those who fight for the Scudetto have squads equipped to do so. In addition to us, Inter has the fact that they’re not in any of the cups and can therefore concentrate better on the league.”

Juventus set to agree new deal for Radu Dragusin

Advertisement

Alessandro Di Pardo and Radu Dragusin of Juventus

Radu Dragusin has already made his senior debut for Juventus in the Serie A, Coppa Italia and the UEFA Champions League. The 19-year-old centre-back is an exciting prospect and several clubs have registered an interest him.

According to Gazetta, Juventus have now fended off external interest in Dragusin by agreeing a new deal with the youngster. Dragusin is the fifth-choice centre-back at the club currently but with Bonucci and Chiellini walking into the twilight of their careers, Pirlo believes he will get chances aplenty.

The report claims that the new deal will put all the speculation surrounding Dragusin to an end although the contract is yet to be signed.

Advertisement

Juventus could ask for Rodrigo Moreno in exchange for Douglas Costa

Leicester City v Leeds United - Premier League

As per Calciomercato, if Leeds United come knocking for veteran attacker Douglas Costa, the Bianconeri could ask for Rodrigo Moreno in exchange. Rodrigo Moreno has impressed sporadically for Leeds United this season after joining from Valencia in the summer in a £27 million deal.

He has had a fair share of injury issues to deal with. Meanwhile, Douglas Costa has found game time hard to come by at Bayern Munich where he is on loan till the end of the season. The Brazilian has started just three games in the Bundesliga this term and Juventus are looking to cash in on him this summer.