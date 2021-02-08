Juventus News Roundup: Juve want former Inter Milan striker, Bianconeri interested in AS Roma midfielder and more- 8 February 2021

Juventus are plotting to weaken their Serie A rivals by bringing in their key player in the summer.

Juventus are riding on a high after picking up back-to-back wins against Inter Milan and AS Roma. They have their crucial Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against the Nerazzurri tomorrow and should be feeling confident about their chances.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 8 February 2021.

Juventus target Neto Murara will leave Barcelona in the summer

Neto Murara

Juventus have been alerted to Barcelona's second choice-goalkeeper's decision to leave the Catalans in the summer, as per Calciomercato. The report claims that Juventus have considered making a move for Neto Murara in the past and could return for him in the summer.

Neto enjoyed some game time at Barcelona when Marc-Andre ter Stegen but has been sidelined ever since the German international returned to the fray. Neto wants to keep playing football and wants to leave the club. Barcelona have reportedly slapped a €15 million price tag on the 31-year-old.

Juventus eyeing move for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Juventus are keeping tabs on Henrikh Mkhitaryan's contract situation at AS Roma. The Armenian has entered the final months of his contract at AS Roma and will leave as a free-agent in the summer unless he is given a new deal.

Calciomercato claims that Juventus were closely monitoring Henrikh Mkhitaryan during their recent clash with AS Roma. Mkhitaryan has been impressive for the Giallorossi since joining from Arsenal.

His sensational form this season has helped him garner Juventus' attention. The Bianconeri have a reputation for striking the best deals in the free-agent market. Mkhitaryan is represented by Mino Raiola who maintains a good working relationship with Juventus.

Juventus want to sign Mauro Icardi

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Juventus are set to battle AS Roma for Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi, according to Calciomercato. Icardi was exceptional for Inter Milan during his stint there and scored 124 goals from 219 games for the Nerazzurri.

Despite Mauro Icardi being tied with Paris Saint-Germain until 2024, Juventus and AS Roma are plotting moves to sign the 27-year-old. Icardi will relish a return to the Serie A with Juventus and as such, they are tipped to be the favorites to sign him in the summer.

Icardi has scored nine goals and provided two assists from 15 games across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain this season.