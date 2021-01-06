Juventus News Roundup: Manchester United reject latest swap offer for Paul Pogba, Former Italy forward tears into Paulo Dybala and more: 6 January 2021

Juventus have made progress in their pursuit of Paul Pogba even though their latest offer has been rejected.

Juventus have endured a rather difficult first half to the 2020-21 season and will be looking to set things right from here on in as they look to win a tenth consecutive Serie A title. The club is looking to do some business in the January transfer window as Andrea Pirlo seeks to bring in reinforcements to his side.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 6 January 2021.

Juventus' Juan Cuadrado tests positive for Covid-19

Juan Cuadrado is the latest Juventus player to test positive ahead of their high-profile clash with AC Milan. Alex Sandro had earlier tested positive and now both players will miss the match against the Rossoneri.

Juventus informed the world about Juan Cuadrado's health situation in a statement via Calciomercato which read:

“Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, the positivity to Covid 19 of the player Juan Cuadrado emerged . player has already been placed in solitary confinement and is asymptomatic."

Juan Cuadrado has tested positive for COVID & will miss Juve's game against AC Milan



📰 via @juventusfc pic.twitter.com/OJb42PGfuV — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) January 5, 2021

Antonio Cassano suggests Paulo Dybala cannot thrive under pressure

Former Italy and AS Roma forward Antonio Cassano has laid into Juventus' Paulo Dybala as he continues to struggle under Andrea Pirlo. Dybala has caused much fuss at Juventus over a new deal and Cassano doesn't believe that the Argentine is worth all the money he is demanding.

Paulo Dybala reportedly wants a new €10 million per season deal and that has not gone down well with Antonio Cassano. Cassano said on the official Twitch channel of former Italy forward Christian Vieri:

"All his coaches at Juventus did not consider him necessary, so I wonder if he is a champion or a great player. For me he is not a champion, he does not make the difference.

He has [scored] good goals, like I saw [Antonio] Di Natale and [Lorenzo] Insigne do. But if you want to take Juventus' No.10 [shirt], you have to be at a higher level. I have the feeling that, when they put pressure on him, he sh*ts himself! And then he asks for €10m per season? Oh, please!"

Manchester United don't want Aaron Ramsey in exchange for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba

Juventus offered Aaron Ramsey to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba. However, the Red Devils have rejected the swap offer as they are not interested in the Welshman, according to Calciomercato.

The report adds that Manchester United have also said no to the possibility of swapping Paul Pogba for Douglas Costa. However, the report says that despite Manchester United rejecting these two players, Juventus are making progress in their pursuit of the Frenchman.

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on reaching an agreement with Juventus for the sale of Paul Pogba and both clubs are optimistic about finding a solution.