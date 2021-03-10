Juventus News Roundup: Paratici says extending Cristiano Ronaldo's contract is not a priority for Juve, Bianconeri wants to re-sign former player and more - 10 March 2021

A lot of big decisions are being made at Juventus right now.

Juventus were left heartbroken as they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League last night against Porto. They will not focus on Serie A and the club has a lot of big decisions to make ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 10 March 2021.

Del Piero says Ronaldo betrayed Juventus

Alessandro Del Piero

Juventus crashed out of the Champions League in extra time against FC Porto. Porto were down to 10 men in the second half. The defeat will sting as Porto are arguably one of the weakest sides left in the competition.

Juventus had signed Cristiano Ronaldo for an amount in excess of €100 million in 2018 to boost their chances of winning the UEFA Champions League. Following the defeat, Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero told Sky Sports via Calcimercato that Cristiano Ronaldo has betrayed the club.

He said:

“Juventus betrayed by Cristiano Ronaldo? Yes, but not only. The Portuguese has his responsibility because he is the leader of this team but not only him. Juventus played for more than an hour with one more man and in this time they could create more and they could do it because Porto has always been waiting for them.”

Advertisement

Juventus looking to re-sign Moise Kean

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Juventus unexpectedly sold Moise Kean to Everton a few seasons back. The youngster struggled to hit his stride in the Premier League and is currently on loan with Paris Saint-Germain. Kean has been in good form for the Parisiens and now, according to Ilbanconero, Juventus want to re-sign him this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to keep him beyond the end of the season. However, it is also claimed that both Kean and his father are happy to learn of Juventus' interest in re-signing him.

Everton are likely to cash in on him in the summer as his stocks have risen and the Toffees are well stocked in the striking department.

Advertisement

Moise Kean has scored his 11th league goal of the season for PSG, as many as he managed in his entire time in Serie A with Juventus & Verona.



A man on a mission this season. pic.twitter.com/SaJZyP2gIU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 27, 2021

Fabio Paratici says extending Cristiano Ronaldo's contract is 'not on the agenda'

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus chief Fabio Paratici has revealed that extending Cristiano Ronaldo's contract is currently not on the agenda as there will be plenty of time for that in the future. He is currently tied to the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Paratici told Sky Italia:

"Fortunately, there's a year left on his contract; we have time eventually to discuss it with him. Let's just say it's not on the agenda right now.

"Cristiano has his career in his hands. Always with these great players you know that when they decide to end their experience with one team and move on to another experience, it's they who decide, and you have to respect that decision.

"We have to consider how he will feel in order to continue or not once his contract expires."

Juventus director Fabio Paratici to Sky Sport about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future: “There’s still another year of contract [expiring in June 2022]. Cristiano’s contract renewal is not an immediate issue on the agenda, there’s time to talk about it”. 🇵🇹 #CR7 #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2021