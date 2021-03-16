Juventus News Roundup: Zinedine Zidane hints at Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Real Madrid, Juve monitoring two La Liga strikers and more - 16 March 2021

Juventus' main man Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Real Madrid and we have received the biggest confirmation that this might be true.

Juventus' dreams of winning a 10th consecutive Serie A title are diminishing. There has been a lot of noise around the club since they exited the UEFA Champions League in rather untimely fashion. The club is preparing ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 16 March 2021.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur potential suitors for Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala's current contract with Juventus will run out in just over a year. The club and the player has not been able to see eye-to-eye over the terms of a new deal and as such, speculation over the Argentine's future has been rife.

According to France Football (via Sport Witness), Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are now being linked with Paulo Dybala. Meanwhile Corriere dello Sport had earlier revealed that both Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also interested in signing Paulo Dybala.

Barcelona reportedly want to offer Antoine Griezmann in exchange for the Argentine while Paris Saint-Germain are looking to swap Mauro Icardi for him.

Juventus targeting Youssef En-Nesyri and Alexander Isak

Juventus have been scouring the market for a backup striker for Alvaro Morata. The club is yet to make the Spaniard's deal a permanent one. The Spaniard has been the lone striker and it looks like he'll need somebody to share the burden of scoring goals.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus has been looking at players in La Liga and have now zeroed in on Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla and Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad. En-Nesyri and Isak are two of the best young strikers in Spain right now.

En-Nesyri has scored 20 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for Sevilla this season. Isak, on the other hand, has scored 12 goals in the La Liga in 23 appearances.

Juventus are set to sign a striker in the summer transfer window according to Calciomercato, Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri and Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak are the two strikers Juventus want to add to their squad in the summer. — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) March 16, 2021

Zinedine Zidane says rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Real Madrid might be true

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has dropped the biggest hint yet of a possible Cristiano Ronaldo return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Since Juventus exited the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16, there has been a lot of talk about a possible Juventus exit for Cristiano Ronaldo.

A return to Real Madrid has also been mooted. On those rumours, Zinedine Zidane has now said (via SkySports):

"Yes, it may be [true]. We know Cristiano, we know the person he is and everything he has done here.

"But now he's a Juventus player and we must respect this. Now, let's see what the future will be. I was lucky enough to coach him and he is very impressive. Right now, he's helping Juventus."

Zinedine Zidane to Sky Sport: “Rumours about Ronaldo's return to Real Madrid are true? Yes, it could be... we know Cristiano but he's a Juve player now, and we have to honour this, he’s playing for another club. Now let us see what the future will be”. ⚪️ #Real #CR7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 15, 2021