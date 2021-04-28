Juventus offer Adrien Rabiot to FC Barcelona - Reports

Serie A champions Juventus seem desperate to offload some of their deadwood to Barcelona and make a fresh start to the 2021-22 campaign. One player whose career in Turin appears to have come to an end is French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Despite featuring in most of the games under manager Andrea Pirlo, Rabiot's career in Italy might come to an end. According to reports from the Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus have offered Adrien Rabiot to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Juventus have reportedly offered midfielder Adrien Rabiot to Everton and Barcelona as the Serie A giants look to trim their wage bill.

(Calciomercato) — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) April 27, 2021

Barcelona might face competition from other clubs for Juventus' Rabiot

According to recent rumors, Barcelona aren't the only club Rabiot has been offered to. The Frenchman was rumored to be part of a swap deal with Premier League side Manchester United in exchange for left-back Alex Telles. Juventus have also offered Ancelotti's Everton side a chance at Rabiot.

However, Rabiot's move to Barcelona makes more sense than the other destinations. The Blaugrana direly need to strengthen their midfield. Sergio Busquets is 32 years old and Barcelona don't have a suitable replacement at the moment. Juventus' Adrien Rabiot can fill that void.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is keen on signing Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer, but Rabiot could be a great alternative if that deal falls through.

Rabiot has been one of Juventus' unsung heroes this season. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Everton are second in line to sign Adrien Rabiot. Carlo Ancelotti has brought in big names at Goodison Park, with the likes of Allan and James Rodriguez joining the Toffees last season. Rabiot will be another massive name to join Everton in their quest to reach the Champions League.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot 'offered to Everton and Barcelona' https://t.co/JLrc00Qra2 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 27, 2021

Adrien Rabiot joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. Since then, the French international has made 78 appearances for the team, scoring four goals. The Old Lady have a host of midfielders on their roster. Rodrigo Bentancur, Arthur and Weston McKennie are quality players, meaning Juventus don't need the 26-year-old Rabiot.

Juventus CFO Fabio Paratici doesn't consider the Frenchman an untouchable member of the squad.