Juventus plan to keep all four centre-backs next season - Reports

According to TuttoJuve, Serie A titleholders Juventus have decided to stick with all four of their central defenders next season.

Juventus endured a rather turbulent start to the season as they found themselves floundering in their title defense.

The Bianconeri were not losing games by the gross as they have lost just three times in the league this season. However, their struggle was more prominently a knack for conceding numerous goals and scoring few.

Head coach Andrea Pirlo then surmised that since his side did not have the firepower in attack, he could rally his defense to concede less.

He has managed to do this quite impressively in recent weeks with the Turin outfit conceding just two goals in their last eight games.

Merih Demiral#JuventusInter #JHQ



He dropped a 10 on 10 last night 💪 Big Game Player pic.twitter.com/ciKEVO8ivy — Juventus HQ (@JuventusHQ) February 10, 2021

Due to injuries to different players at different times, Pirlo has been forced to rotate his centre-backs this summer with veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci making the most appearances in defense for the Bianconeri this season.

He has made 25 appearances, while former Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt comes next with 18 appearances. Turkish Merih Demiral has featured 17 times for the side and club captain Giorgio Chiellini has registered 14 appearances to his name.

The decision to keep hold of all four defenders has been made in light of recent impressive showings in defense.

Bonucci and Chiellini seemed to have regained their form which they were famous for years ago.

Advertisement

The younger De Ligt and Demiral have also put in a series of impressive performances this campaign, prompting Juventus to decide against signing an additional centre-back.

This @juventusfc centreback duo vs. Inter Milan 😍:



🇳🇱 Matthijs de Ligt (21)

🚀 6 clearances

❌ 4 interceptions

⚔️ 2 tackles won

💪🏻 7/8 duels won



🇹🇷 Merih Demiral (22)

🚀 4 clearances

🧱 5 blocked shots

❌ 3 interceptions

🎯 94% pass completion



Off to the Coppa Italia final! pic.twitter.com/oxVn1Qewim — Football Wonderkids (@fbwonderkids) February 9, 2021

The Turin outfit are therefore looking elsewhere in defense in terms of exit and reinforcement.

The position is reported to be the left-back spot. It has been manned by Brazilian Alex Sandro in recent seasons, but further reports claim the Old Lady could allow the 30-year-old to leave permanently.

Juventus looking to replace Alex Sandro

Juventus v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

Advertisement

Alex Sandro arrived at Juventus in 2015 from Porto and immediately established himself as one of Juventus' most integral players in defense.

He has had little to no competition for his starting spot and only injuries or suspensions could prevent him from being in the squad. However, he has fallen out of favor under new manager Andrea Pirlo, with injuries and tactical decisions being the major reasons for his absence from the squad this campaign.

11 - Here is the best Serie A XI in this season based on Opta data. Oscar. pic.twitter.com/lRgGMgxplz — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 25, 2019

Alex Sandro has managed just five league starts so far and with his current contract expiring in 2023, the forthcoming summer window might present the best chance for the Old Lady to get a decent price for the 30-year-old.

Calciomercato has recently touted Real Madrid left-back Marcelo as Sandro's replacement should he exit the Turin club in the summer.