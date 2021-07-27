Juventus planning to offload 30-year-old midfielder before completing move for Barcelona star - Reports

Juventus have asked Barcelona for some more time to sell Aaron Ramsey before the Old Lady can bring in former midfielder Miralem Pjanić from the Nou Camp.

According to Spanish outlet Sport (via Barca Blaugranes), Juventus can only complete the signing of Miralem Pjanić once Aaron Ramsey is sold. The sale of the Welshman would free up a large chunk of their wage budget.

Ramsey has caught the eye of various Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers. If he secures a move to the Premier League, it would open the doors for Miralem Pjanić to re-join Juventus from Barcelona.

The 31-year-old Bosnian international has been deemed surplus to requirements by Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman. Pjanic is now prepared to take a massive pay cut to reunite with his former manager Massimiliano Allegri.

According to the aforementioned source, Pjanic's move from Barcelona to the Old Lady would be a two-year loan deal with an option to make the move permanent in the future. Juventus manager Allegri has himself endorsed a move for Pjanic which could see the 31-year-old play a vital role for the Bianconeri next season.

The Barcelona midfielder has received various offers from other Serie A sides including AS Roma and Inter Milan. However, Pjanic wants to return to Juventus, a club which made him a star.

Miralem Pjanić looking to end his Barcelona nightmare by joining Juventus

According to Sport, Barcelona have already informed Miralem Pjanić had he is not in the plans of a new sporting project at the club. The 31-year-old Bosnian midfielder made just 19 league appearances for Blaugrana last season, failing to register a single goal or an assist. Hence, a return to Juventus would make perfect sense.

The Catalan giants paid €60 million and saw Arthur Melo go the other way to Juventus. Neither club have really benefitted from what will go down as one of the worst transfer deals in history.

Barcelona are in a financial mess and are prepared to sell some of their fringe players in the ongoing transfer window. The likes of Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti are next in line to leave the Nou Camp.

Juventus, on the other hand, need Aaron Ramsey off their wage bill. The 30-year-old Welshman is earning close to £400,000 per week but has not justifed those wages. Ramsey made just 22 appearances in Serie A last season, scoring twice along the way.

