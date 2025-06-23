Juventus ready to offer 25-year-old star to Manchester United in swap deal to sign Jadon Sancho: Reports

Juventus are offering Manchester United the chance to secure Dusan Vlahovic in exchange for Jadon Sancho this summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Red Devils no longer consider the Englishman a part of their plans and are keen to move him on this year.

Sancho spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Chelsea, who had an obligation to sign him permanently this summer. However, the Blues apparently paid a £5m penalty to send him back to Old Trafford.

Sancho, though, is unlikely to stay and Juventus are now plotting to take him to Serie A. The Bianconeri are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and apparently wanted him last summer as well.

The Italian giants have maintained contacts with the player's entourage for a while, and are now offering him the chance to get his career back on track. Juventus are now proposing a direct swap between Jadon Sancho and Dusan Vlahovic.

A new No. 9 remains at the top of Manchester United's agenda after an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign where they finished 15th in the league. The Red Devils also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur and could be tempted by the chance to sign Vlahovic.

The report, however, adds that the 25-year-old Serbian is not too keen to leave Turin, which could pose a problem. Interestingly, Manchester United have also had their eyes on Juventus' Douglas Luiz for a while, and could be open to a swap deal between the Brazilian and Sancho.

Are Manchester United eyeing Ollie Watkins this summer?

Ollie Watkins

Manchester United are considering a move for Ollie Watkins this summer, according to Fichajes. The English striker is coming off a decent campaign with Aston Villa, and has turned heads at Old Trafford.

Watkins registered 17 goals and 14 assists from 54 games across competitions in the 2024-25 campaign. The player is proven in the Premier League and could hit the ground running with the Red Devils.

Manchester United have already roped in Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, but remain on the hunt for a new No. 9 to lead the line. Ruben Amorim desires an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who have failed to impress of late.

Watkins could be the man for the job, although securing his services won't be a walk in the park. The 29-year-old is under contract with Aston Villa until 2028, and could cost a fat fee.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More