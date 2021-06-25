Juventus ready to offer star midfielder to Arsenal in a swap-deal - Reports

Juventus are looking to offer Aaron Ramsey a return to Arsenal in exchange for star midfielder Thomas Partey, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport (via Juvefc.com).

Ever since leaving Arsenal for Juventus in the summer of 2019, Aaron Ramsey has struggled at the Allianz Stadium. The Welshman hardly featured last season under Andrea Pirlo and it seems the situation is not going to improve under new manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Arsenal fans, on the other hand, still admire Aaron Ramsey and would love to see their former player return from Juventus this summer. The Old Lady are reportedly looking to tempt Arsenal by offering Ramsey in exchange for Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian international joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid last summer but has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League so far.

Partey is Arsenal's only midfielder who currently has a secure future at the Emirates Stadium. Other Arsenal midfielders including Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Mohamed Elneny are likely to be sold in the ongoing transfer window.

Juventus are also looking to offload Arthur Melo alongside Aaron Ramsey this summer.

Arsenal and Juventus will have certain hindrances in the swap-deal

Swap deals are the way to go for many teams in order to strengthen their squads in the current financial situation. However, Arsenal and Juventus will have a number of hindrances to mitigate if they are to secure a deal involving Thomas Partey and Aaron Ramsey.

There are two difficulties which may arise in this deal. Firstly, Partey joined Arsenal only a year ago. Despite not adapting to the physicality of the Premier League, the Gunners will not want to sell their star midfielder after paying £45 million for him in 2020.

The second hindrance is Aaron Ramsey's wages. The 30-year-old is currently earning upwards of €7 million in wages at Juventus. Despite having connections with Arsenal, the Gunners will not be willing to pay these astronomical wages to a player in his 30s.

Juventus' financial situation means they cannot afford to pay such high wages to a player who is not even in their first-team plans. Last season, Ramsey made just 22 appearances in Serie A for the Old Lady.

Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal:



- 369 games

- 64 goals (most of any AFC midfielder)

- 65 assists

- 3 trophies, 2 cup final winning goals vs Hull & Chelsea

- Arsenal POTS in 13/14 & 17/18



One of the best players of the Emirates era. We’ve missed him since he left... @aaronramsey!❤️ pic.twitter.com/xhXtXVYDkg — now.arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@now_arsenaI) June 16, 2021

