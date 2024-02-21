Juventus ready to sign Manchester United star who has no future under Erik ten Hag - Reports

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly ready to launch a move for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho in the summer. As reported by Fichajes.net via The Peoples Person, the Old Lady are preparing a £35 million offer to bring the Englishman to the club.

Things have not quite worked out for Sancho at Manchester United following his huge £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. He hasn't been able to replicate his Borussia Dortmund form for the Red Devils and has also fallen out with manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho last played for Manchester United in August after which he was frozen out of the first-team setup by Ten Hag. The Dutchman said to the media that the winger was excluded from the matchday squad for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal due to his poor training performances.

The 23-year-old reacted to Ten Hag's comments with a social media post, which he later deleted, stating that he was being made a scapegoat. Sancho refused to apologise to the manager for his actions which led to the Red Devils loaning him out to his former club Borussia Dortmund in January.

As per the report, Dortmund are keen on signing the winger permanently but they might not have the financial muscles to make a deal happen. Juventus are understood to be ready to take advantage of the situation and offer the former Manchester City youth graduate an exit route.

Sancho has only managed to score 12 goals and produce six assists in 82 games for Manchester United. He has provided two assists in five appearances for Borussia Dortmund having joined the German giants on loan in January.

Former Liverpool star claims Manchester United have a better number ten than Bruno Fernandes

Former Liverpool midfielder turned television pundit Don Hutchinson has claimed that Scott McTominay is better than Bruno Fernandes in the No. 10 role.

The Red Devils' skipper hasn't been at his best this season, having contributed just seven goals and seven assists in 33 appearances across competitions. Hutchinson has claimed that Erik ten Hag would get better output from Scott McTominay if he plays the Scotsman in Fernandes' position.

Hutchinson said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Bruno I think is the one where I’m waiting for Bruno to fire. I think Scott McTominay, in my opinion, is the better number 10. I stand by that. When he plays for himself he has great ability, he can have great ability.

"But when he’s in a framework in a team as a number 10, he’s the one I’m waiting for, can you start doing it, because when he does, he can be a threat."

Bruno Fernandes has been excellent for Manchester United following his £67.6 million move from Sporting CP in 2020. The Portugal international has 71 goals and 61 assists in 218 games for the Red Devils.

Scott Mctominay, on the other hand, has made 238 appearances for the Red Devils, having come through the club's youth ranks. He has 27 goals and seven assists to his name so far.

He was deemed surplus to requirements last summer and linked with a move away. The Scotland international has, however, made a huge impact this season having contributed with eight goals and two assists in 29 games.