Juventus reveal price tag for Chelsea and Liverpool linked Weston McKennie - Reports

Juventus have slapped a €25-30 million price tag on Weston McKennie amid reports of a move to either Chelsea or Liverpool.

According to La Stampa, the American midfielder has attracted the attention of Chelsea and Liverpool. The Premier League rivals could make a move for McKennie in the January transfer window. However, they would have to pay around €25-30 million to lure the American away from the Allianz Stadium.

McKennie has endured a difficult time in turin since arriving from Bundesliga side Schalke 04 in 2020. The American has made 16 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist. He has three years left in his contract with the Serie A giants.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is believed to be unimpressed with McKennie's development at the club. Moreover, the Italian coach has also told higher-ups that Adrien Rabiot should not leave the Old Lady. McKennie was a standout performer for the USMNT at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, starting in all four games as they exited in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Liverpool have both had midfield issues this season. The Blues have dealt with a long-term injury to defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante. Moreover, Kante and Jorginho's deals with Graham Potter's side are set to expire at the end of the season.

Potter has chopped and changed with his midfield since being appointed in early September but is yet to find a consistent partnership. Meanwhile, the Reds have been hit by an injury curse in midfield. Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, and Jordan Henderson picked up problems in the first half of the season.

Real Madrid lead race to sign Chelsea and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham

Madrid are favourites to sign Bellingham.

Another midfielder on the shortlist of both Chelsea and Liverpool is Borussia Dortmund teenager Bellingham.

Bellingham has been enjoying a meteoric rise at Signal Iduna Park, making 22 appearances, scoring nine goals, and contributing three assists. The Blues and the Reds are eager to lure him back to English football, but Madrid are currently leading the chase, per Marca.

Bellingham has reportedly made the La Liga giants a priority. The former Birmingham City academy product is expected to depart Dortmund in the summer.

News of Los Blancos potentially moving into pole position in the race for Bellingham is a bitter blow to Potter and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The teenager impressed at the FIFA World Cup with England, scoring one goal and providing an assist in five games. Bellingham was, for many, the closest rival to Argentina's World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez in the race for the Young Player award.

Poll : 0 votes