Juventus set to bid for Barcelona superstar - Reports

Juventus are interested in bringing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona this summer, according to Fichajes.net via Juve.com. The 2018 World Cup winner has had a stop-start life at the Nou Camp since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Barcelona had signed Dembele from Dortmund for a club record €135 million. However, he failed to live up to the hype as well as the price-tag due to a lack of form and recurring injuries.

With his contract expiring next summer, Juventus are looking to sign the winger at a considerably cheaper price.

As of right now, Ousmane Dembélé does not want to renew. He has offers from Juventus and Liverpool, and could leave for free when his contract expires. Barça will try to convince him, otherwise he will be put on the transfer list.



Juventus looking to convince Barcelona to sell Dembele for cheap price

Barcelona paid a hefty price to bring Osumane Dembele to the Nou Camp in 2017. However, the Frenchman failed to replace the outgoing Neymar at the club.

With only 12 months left on his Blaugrana contract, Barcelona are at risk of losing him for free within the coming months.

Juventus are looking to take advantage of this contract situation. The Old Lady are looking to offer €40 million for Dembele.

This could prove to be a tough decision for Barcelona. If they don't accept the Juventus offer, they could lose the 23-year old on a free transfer next summer.

Ousmane Dembele has had a disappointing time at Barcelona. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona are rumored to have a massive clearance this summer, with as many as 14 players at risk of being sold. This is to generate funds for new and better players and also to reduce the club's wage budget in these difficult financial times for clubs across Europe.

Barcelona are more than likely to accept any offer from Juventus if they are able to bring in a suitable replacement at the club. The Catalans have been linked with various attacking players, including Erling Haaland, Memphis Depay and Sergio Agüero.

Ousmane Dembele has been a disappointing signing for Barcelona. The Frenchman has failed to play for a long duration due to his injury troubles in Spain.

In the four seasons he has been at the club, Dembele has played 116 times for Barcelona and has scored only 30 goals.

Despite having a better season this time around, it looks like his time at Barcelona is all but over. Perhaps a move to Juventus will kickstart Dembele's career and help him fulfill his potential in a league that is much slower compared to La Liga.