Juventus set condition to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United amid Chelsea interest - Reports

Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly set a condition to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho this summer. Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed that the Bianconeri will only make a move for the attacker if the Red Devils agree to pay part of his salary.

It is worth noting Jadon Sancho has apparently reached the end of the road at Old Trafford following his clash with Erik ten Hag last season. He spent the second half of the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Borussia Dortmund where he impressed, bagging three goals and as many assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

After his loan spell expired at the end of the season, the Englishman returned to Manchester United but it looks like there is no place for him in Erik ten Hag's side. The Dutchman has dropped the attacker in each of his two Premier League games so far this season, prompting speculation that he could be on the move once again.

Sancho has been linked with multiple clubs over the last couple of weeks, including the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain but it is Juventus who appear to be the likeliest to snap him up. However, there is a catch.

According to Nicolo Schira, the Old Lady will only pursue a loan move for the Englishman if Manchester United agree to cover part of his wages. The Italian journalist also confirmed that there will be a new round of talks between the two clubs today (August 26).

"Expected today, a new round of talks between Juventus and Man Utd for Jadon Sancho," he wrote on his official page on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Juve are ready to sign him on loan if Manchester United support the Bianconeri about the payment of part of his salary."

Rumors have it that Juventus are primed for the departure of Federico Chiesa this summer amid links to Barcelona and would like to replace the striker with Sancho.

What is next for Manchester United?

The Red Devils fell to a shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the weekend.

Up next, Erik ten Hag's men will go head-to-head with Liverpool in what promises to be an epic clash at Anfield on Sunday (September 1). The last time the two teams met, the Merseysiders came out on top with a 3-0 triumph at Old Trafford.

Form-wise, the Reds also appear to be in better shape, having won each of their two league games so far with clean sheets. United have won only one of their three games since the campaign started - which includes the Community Shield loss to Manchester City.

