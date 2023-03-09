Juventus star's entourage have offered player to Barcelona after rejecting their previous attempts to sign him - Reports

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is set to leave Juventus this summer as his contract comes to an end on June 30, with a view to moving to Barcelona. The former PSG player has already expressed his interest in Camp Nou. Reports from El Nacional have stated that his team has contacted Barca director of football Mateu Alemany.

Despite receiving offers from the Premier League, Rabiot has his heart set on playing in the Spanish League. He believes his skills would shine brighter there than in England. This is why he has turned to Alemany to facilitate his transfer to Barcelona at zero cost.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Rabiot has offered himself to sign for Barça as a free agent in 2023, as his contract expires at the end of the season and he will not renew his contract with Juventus. The player would like to play for Barcelona, although he has offers from Premier League clubs. Rabiot has offered himself to sign for Barça as a free agent in 2023, as his contract expires at the end of the season and he will not renew his contract with Juventus. The player would like to play for Barcelona, although he has offers from Premier League clubs.— @sport https://t.co/9xPCz1LxiV

However, Rabiot's move to Barca comes with two significant problems. Firstly, the midfielder has a high wage, which even with a salary cut, may be too high for the Catalan club's current economic situation.

Secondly, there is the issue of trust. Rabiot used the Blaugrana in 2013 to negotiate a better deal with Juventus after refusing to renew with PSG, leading the club's fans to question his loyalty.

Moreover, Rabiot's erratic performances on the pitch have raised concerns over his consistency. While he possesses great ball control and technical skills, he sometimes struggles with form.

With Xavi Hernandez set to have the final say on Rabiot's potential signing, the Frenchman may have to accept a salary that fits within the club's financial constraints.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona are interested in signing Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer when his Juventus contract runs out in the summer. ✍️



(Source: @Sport) Barcelona are interested in signing Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer when his Juventus contract runs out in the summer. ✍️(Source: @Sport) 🚨 Barcelona are interested in signing Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer when his Juventus contract runs out in the summer. ✍️🇫🇷(Source: @Sport) https://t.co/nCC6QL4q4L

Born in Saint-Maurice, in the metropolitan area of Paris, Rabiot began his football career at Creteil before joining PSG. He became one of the club's most beloved players, but in 2013, he decided not to renew with PSG and signed for Juventus after negotiating with Barcelona.

At 27 years old, Rabiot is on the verge of securing one of the last major contracts of his career, with his future in La Liga or the Premier League.

Barcelona coach Xavi reveals coaching struggles

The Spanish tactician recently graced an event in Terrassa, where he spoke to reporters Josep Cadalso and Carme Barcelo.

During the interview, the ex-Barcelona player revealed the struggles he has faced since taking on the role of head coach at Camp Nou (via Marca):

"There are times when you think it's not worth it being Barcelona head coach because everyone talks."

Despite facing challenges, Xavi expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he has received both on and off the pitch. He also cited his lengthy tenure as a Blaugrana midfielder:

"As a player, I wasn't strong, skillful, or fast. And thanks to the playing style implanted by Johan [Cruyff] of keeping possession of the ball, I was able to have a career."

Poll : 0 votes