Juventus superstar set to leave the club at the end of the season - Reports

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon could reportedly leave the club at the end of the season. The Italian shot-stopper has been used sparingly by Andrea Pirlo, and is looking to join a club that could offer him more playing time.

Buffon has spent 19 seasons at Juventus, and is one of the greatest players in the club's history. However, the Italian has only featured 10 times for the Bianconeri this season, five of which have been in Serie A.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Buffon has not made a final decision on his future just yet. Juventus have reportedly offered Buffon a one-year extension, with an option of a further year, but the 43-year old will reportedly wait until the end of the season before revealing his plans for the future.

Napoli are reportedly interested in the goalkeeper, and will pursue Buffon if Colombian shot-stopper David Ospina decides to leave the club for Atalanta in the summer. Porto and Lille are also interested in the Italian legend.

Gianluigi Buffon is expected to leave Juventus at the end of the season.



He is looking to play one last season for a prestigious club and if he doesn’t find one then he will likely retire this summer.



(Source: Gazzetta dello Sport) pic.twitter.com/QJw7MTpSLE — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 29, 2021

Gianluigi Buffon has no plans to retire at the end of the season, and would like to continue playing regular club football at the highest level.

Whether at Juventus or not, Gianluigi Buffon will retire in 2023

Gianluigi Buffon has been at Juventus for almost 20 seasons

Gianluigi Buffon plans to keep playing until 2023. The Italian was asked about his future earlier this month, and if he has plans to retire any time soon. The 43-year old explained:

"Look, in my head, there truly is a final stop sign, a maximum bar, which is June 2023. That is the maximum, really, really the maximum. But I could also stop playing in four months. Truthfully, I never imagined I would play on for this long. But these are beautiful stories, I think."

Advertisement

Italian legend and former World Cup winning goalkeeper Dino Zoff believes that Gianluigi Buffon would not have a problem finding another club if he does decide to leave Juventus at the end of the season. he told La Gazzetta dello Sport,

"This is not the case with Buffon. Of course, ten games are not many in a season, but when he took the field he showed what he is capable of. This is why I believe that he has no major problems in finding another club in Italy or in Europe."

Gianluigi Buffon 🗣: "How do I imagine my last ever game? Maybe I’ll go out like Zinedine Zidane, head-butting someone on the pitch!" 🇮🇹😂 pic.twitter.com/etonGFNTho — BeeSports (@BeeSports_app) March 27, 2021