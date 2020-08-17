Juventus have a lot of business to do this transfer window. Andrea Pirlo has inherited a largely ageing squad from former manager Maurizio Sarri and is expected to oversee a rebuild over the course of the next few weeks.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 17 August 2020.

Ronaldo urges Juventus to sign Raul Jimenez

Could Raul Jimenez be Cristiano Ronaldo's partner at Juventus next season?

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Juventus to sign Manchester United target Raul Jimenez from Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to reports. Juventus are on the lookout for a striker who can play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo next season and Jimenez fits the profile.

The Wolves striker scored 27 goals and registered 10 assists from 55 appearances this season and is now the subject of interest of several top European sides. Jimenez had initially joined Wolves on a loan deal before joining on a permanent basis last summer for a fee of £30 million.

Gimenez has not missed a single league match for Juventus this season and that kind of longevity and fitness has certainly grabbed Ronaldo's attention and the Portuguese legend is desperate to have him as his strike partner at Juventus.

Manchester United on alert as Juventus name price for Dybala

Paulo Dybala might finally move from Juvenus this transfer window

According to reports, Juventus have told Paulo Dybala that he can leave this summer for the right price. Dybala had come really close to joining Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur last summer before making a 180 and staying at Juventus.

He was one of the Bianconeri's standout performers this season scoring 17 goals and assisting a further 14. However, following Sarri's sacking Dybala has been deemed surplus to requirement at Juventus.

Paulo Dybala is reportedly growing frustrated over his being transfer listed once again and is now set to move.

Andrea Pirlo reassures Cristiano Ronaldo of his future

Cristiano Ronaldo will be at Juventus next season

Amid several reports claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to several top clubs because of his exorbitant wages, Andrea Pirlo has reportedly been in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo reassuring him about his future in Turin.

Pirlo wanted to convey some fundamental concepts to Ronaldo and has told him that Juventus consider him untransferable. Juventus' priority now is to sign a striker who can partner the Portuguese upfront.