Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Andrea Pirlo makes Serie A winger his priority signing, Douglas Costa set for surprise Premier League switch and more: 23 September 2020

Juventus have had a decent transfer window up until now. They have been able to offload a few ageing ones and bring in a couple of top players and will be looking to do more of the same over the course of the rest of the transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 23 September 2020.

Juventus to offer Gianluca Frabotta a long-term contract

Gianluca Frabotta

As per reports, Juventus are all set to reward young left-back Gianluca Frabotta with a long-term contract. The youngster has only made two senior appearances for the club so far. But he did a commendable job against Sampdoria in the Bianconeri's season opener this past weekend.

The report claims that the new contract will tie Frabotta to Juventus till 2025. It is unlikely that Frabotta will continue to start at left-back for Juventus given that Alex Sandro is still at the club. Also, Juventus are looking to make a move for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri.

However, the Bianconeri top brass believes that Frabotta's future lies in Turin and he is a player Pirlo has a lot of trust in.

Douglas Costa set to join Wolverhampton Wanderers

Douglas Costa in action for Juventus

Andrea Pirlo has deemed Brazilian winger Douglas Costa surplus to requirements and as per the latest reports, the 29-year-old is now inching closer to joining Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves are on the lookout for a top winger after letting Diogo Jota leave for Liverpool. The report claims that Douglas Costa's agent has a good relationship with Wolves and that the club is looking to persuade the Brazilian to join.

Juventus make Federico Chiesa their priority signing

Federico Chiesa

After wrapping up Alvaro Morata's deal, Andrea Pirlo and co. have reportedly shifted their focus to Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa. However, it won't be easy as Fiorentina will not settle for anything less than €50 million.

Federico Chiesa has been growing into a top player over the course of the last few seasons and had his best returns in the 2019-20 campaign, notching up 10 goals and 9 assists from 34 appearances in the Serie A.

Juventus wonderkid Kulusevski started for Juventus in their first game of the season against Sampdoria and gave a good account for himself. With Diego Costa set to depart, however, Pirlo wants to have quality options on the flanks and has hence made signing Chiesa a priority.