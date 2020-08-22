Andrea Pirlo is set to oversee a busy transfer window where quite a few changes are expected to be made to the Juventus squad. After inheriting an ageing unit, the new Juventus manager is in the midst of a very hectic period as the Serie A champions look to rebuild ahead of the next season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 22 August 2020.

Higuain's contract will be terminated

Juventus are reportedly determined to terminate the contract of ageing striker Gonzalo Higuain. Andrea Pirlo is going to be ruthless about clearing the deadwood at Juventus and is not going to let Gonzalo Higuain force his way to a stay like he did at the end of the last season.

Juventus will have to pay Higuain a severance pay if they choose to terminate his contract. Higuain is currently on more than £225,000 a week and as such, the player is not keen on ending a lucrative contract by mutual consent.

Juventus to sell Costa to Manchester United if they meet asking price

Manchester United have reportedly tabled a £27 million bid for Douglas Costa. However, Juventus are looking to recoup all of the £38 million they played for the Brazilian and will only let Costa join Manchester United if they are willing to meet his price tag.

Manchester United and Juventus have done good business in the past and the talks are off to a positive start. United's Jadon Sancho pursuit has not borne fruit as Borussia Dortmund keep holding out for a payment of £108 million upfront.

As such, they have now turned their focus to alternatives and Douglas Costa is high on their list.

Andrea Pirlo phoned Vidal to convince him to join Juventus

As per Mundo Deportivo, Andrea Pirlo is so desperate to sign Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal that he personally called him to convince him to come back to Turin. Ronald Koeman has taken over at the helm at Barcelona and it is not clear what his plans are as just like Pirlo, he has also inherited an ageing squad.

However, Vidal does not fit the profile of the players that Juventus have been rumoured to be looking at. Juventus have a lot of players who are well into their 30s and adding a 35-year-old Vidal to the side would be quite a baffling decision.

New Juventus coach Pirlo is taking steps to sign Arturo Vidal back to Juve.



Houssem Aouar favours Juventus move

According to reports, Houssem Aouar prefers a move to Juventus if he were to leave Lyon this transfer window. Aouar has been extensively linked with the Bianconeri over the course of the year so far.

The 22-year-old Algerian has been one of Lyon's standout performers this season and has been one of the driving factors behind their run to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League this season. PSG are also reportedly weighing up a move for the young midfielder.