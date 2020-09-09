Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Barca star Luis Suarez responds to Bianconeri rumours, ex-Juve man keen on return to Turin, and more — 9th September 2020

Juventus are set for one of the most decisive transfer windows in the club's recent history as new manager Andrea Pirlo has begun the process of revamping his squad. Blaise Matuidi has already joined his new club Inter Miami, while the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Sami Khedira, and several other players are expected to depart this summer.

The Bianconeri have completed the purchase of Weston McKennie from Schalke 04, and will be bolstered by the arrival of on-loan star Dejan Kulusevski. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Juventus transfer stories.

Luis Suarez calls out 'fake news' surrounding Juventus move

Barcelona star Luis Suarez is widely expected to depart from the Nou Camp this summer after new manager Ronald Koeman's arrival. The Uruguayan, who is one of Barcelona's all-time highest goalscorers, was linked heavily with a move to Juventus to partner former rival Cristiano Ronaldo in attack. Suarez would also be a direct replacement for the outgoing Gonzalo Higuain.

However, the 33-year-old took to social media to firmly deny these claims, branding reports of his move to Juventus as 'fake news.'

Luis Suárez on his Instagram story laughing at fake news of him apparently joining Juve 😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/pMf4v9Bn1w — total Barça (@totalBarca) September 9, 2020

With Barcelona strongly linked to Olympique Lyon skipper Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann likely to play centrally under Koeman, Suarez no longer appears to be an unsellable asset for the Catalans. A deal for the Lyon star is expected to be reached in the coming weeks. The Uruguayan, on the other hand, has also been linked with a return to former club Ajax.

Former Juventus wonderkid Kean hopeful of return to Italy

Advertisement

Everton striker Moise Kean is reportedly hopeful of a return to the Allianz Stadium this summer, as per reports. The Italian forward moved to Goodison Park just a year ago for a fee of €27.5m under former manager Marco Silva.

However, the 20-year-old amassed less than 900 league minutes at Everton, managing just six starts and 23 appearances off the bench. The ex-Juventus man registered only two goals and as many assists in the process.

89 - Moise Kean scored six goals in just 535 minutes of play in Serie A last season (89 minutes per goal), the best minutes per goal ratio of any player to score five or more in the competition in 2018-19. Toffee. pic.twitter.com/oKLB61zICL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 4, 2019

Italian outlet Calcio Mercato now report that Kean wants a return to Juventus, but Everton are unlikely to allow him to leave — even on loan — until they find a replacement. The report also claims that Borussia Dortmund are preparing a significant offer for the Italian after a dismal debut campaign outside his homeland.

Leicester City retain interest in Juventus youngster Demiral

Demiral in action for Juventus

Former English champions Leicester City are reportedly still interested in signing Juventus youngster Merih Demiral, as per reports. The Turkish international was said to be close to a deal with the Foxes in January, which ultimately fell through after Demiral picked up a terrible knee injury. The cruciate ligament injury saw him miss just under 200 days of action.

With Brendan Rodgers' side still on the lookout for a centre-half, Leicester City correspondent for the Athletic, Rob Tanner, claimed that the club retain an interest in Demiral.

1 - Merih #Demiral is the first Turkish player 🇹🇷 to score a goal for Juventus in Serie A. New. #RomaJuve — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 12, 2020

Speaking on the Leicester City Football Forum podcast, Tanner explained;

"I know he had that knee injury which scuppered any chance of that deal happening, but he's the sort of guy they want to bring in. He’s 22, he’s got his best years way ahead of him. They can work with him."

The Athletic's Foxes journalist continued,

"He's going to get on great with [Caglar] Soyuncu. I think that's where they are going, I think they are looking overseas. [I] don't think they are looking domestically."

Caglar Soyuncu stepped up for Leicester in the wake of Harry Maguire's world-record departure to Manchester United and was one of the most impressive defenders in the Premier League last year.

Also read: How Juventus could line up in the 2020/21 season