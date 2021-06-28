Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Bianconeri linked with Serie A midfielder, Paulo Dybala update and more | 27th June, 2021

Juventus have been linked with a move for one of Serie A's premier midfielders as Massimiliano Allegri looks to upgrade his midfield this summer.

Elsewhere, the Bianconeri have finally come to a decision on Paulo Dybala. The Argentine is in the final year of his contract and there has not been much progress over a new deal.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 27th June, 2021

Juventus linked with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Milinkovic-Savic (left) has been one of Serie A's best midfielders over the past few years

Juventus are reportedly weighing up a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Bianconeri are considering the midfielder as an alternative to Manuel Locatelli if they do not manage to sign the Sassuolo star.

According to Lazio News 24, Lazio will only sell the midfielder for €80 million. This is a huge reason why the Turin outfit would rather sign Locatelli for half the price. Max Allegri is reportedly more interested in bringing in younger players to revamp his squad.

Juventus ready to stick with Dybala

Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus

Juventus have reportedly decided to keep Dybala and are working on a new contract for the Argentinian.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, both Juventus and Dybala are keen to reach an agreement over a contract extension, but the negotiations have not gone smoothly so far.

The Bianconeri are looking to finalize a contract extension within the next month and will offer Dybala a pay-rise to do so.

#Juventus and Paulo #Dybala are set to open officially the talks to extend the contract until 2025 (€10M/year + add-ons). Scheduled on the few next days a meeting with his agent Jorge Antun. Joya wanted and wants to stay at #Juve despite many bids received in the last 2-years https://t.co/H83gYwz5jR — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 27, 2021

PSG considering swap deal for Arthur

Arthur has found it hard to establish himself at Juventus since his move from Barcelona last summer

PSG are reportedly interested in Juventus midfielder Arthur. Max Allegri is undecided on whether the Brazilian will be part of his plans next season, and could let him leave this summer.

According to Calciomercato, PSG are willing to offer Dutch full-back Mitchel Bakker in exchange for Arthur in order to reduce Juventus' asking price for the midfielder.

The Italian giants are keen on adding Bakker to their squad as they see the Dutchman as a potential successor to Alex Sandro.

