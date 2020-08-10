Andrea Pirlo has succeeded Maurizio Sarri as the Juventus manager. Now that one of the many problems that the Bianconeri were posed with has been negotiated, it's time to move on to the next. Juventus are expected to make a lot of moves in the transfer market and for good reason too.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 10 August 2020.

Manchester United consider Douglas Costa as Jadon Sancho alternative

Douglas Costa (left) in action

With the Jadon Sancho deal proving to be tough to navigate for the Red Devils, they are starting to look at alternatives and have identified Douglas Costa as an option, as per reports.

Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United have not been able to agree on a fee yet for Sancho. As such, the Red Devils are aware that their move for Sancho might not work out. Juventus are looking to sell Douglas Costa this transfer window and he would cost significantly less compared to the Englishman.

United 'identify' Douglas Costa as another Jadon Sancho alternative #mufc https://t.co/hTSooJkwA2 pic.twitter.com/Ze01EKT2dQ — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) August 10, 2020

Matuidi in talks with Inter Miami

Matuidi poses with the trophy during Juventus' Serie A title celebrations

Advertisement

The French midfielder could be the first player to depart Juventus this transfer window as he lines up a move to MLS club Inter Miami. The Bianconeri are looking to come to an agreement about terminating the contracts of Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain.

The report claims that the 33-year-old is already in talks with Inter Miami and is looking to leave the club soon.

Real Madrid offer swap deal for Paulo Dybala; Juve not interested

Paulo Dybala

According to reports, Real Madrid are desperate to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus. As the Blancos are under severe financial strain owing to the Covid crisis, they are working within budget constraints and as such, would find it difficult to pay the full amount in cash.

As a result, Real Madrid have been trying to engineer a swap deal for the Argentine midfielder. The report claims that Real Madrid have offered a pick of 2 midfielders in exchange for Paulo Dybala. The midfielders whom they are willing to let Juventus choose between are Toni Kroos and Isco.

However, Juventus are not going to budge and will not even entertain the idea of selling Paulo Dybala unless they are paid €100 million. Juventus are in the process of clearing out the deadwood and getting rid of ageing players to revitalize their squad and selling a 26-year-old Dybala would be counter productive.