Juventus are in the middle of a very busy period in the transfer window. The club only recently replaced Maurizio Sarri with Andrea Pirlo and Juventus are looking to make quite a few big-scale changes over the course of the next few weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 15 August 2020.

Juventus looking at Lacazette as an alternative to Milik

Alexandre Lacazette

According to reports, Juventus are looking at Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette as an alternative to Arkadiusz Milik of Napoli. With Gonzalo Higuain set to leave the club, the Bianconeri are desperate to sign a new striker and have been looking at a number of options.

Edin Dzeko, Duvan Zapata and Alvaro Morata are the other names on Andrea Pirlo's shortlist. But Morata and Zapata are more expensive options. Even Wolves' Raul Jimenez was a top target for Juventus but they decided to not go for it since it would have cost a lot of money.

Juventus and Paratici have decided to attempt to strike a deal for Alexandre Lacazette. Pirlo admires the striker for his quality and characteristics. [@SkyItalia] — Z (@ZRAFC) August 15, 2020

Juventus want Bellerin in exchange for Daniele Rugani

Hector Bellerin (right)

Juventus are eyeing Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin and as per reports, the Old Lady are looking to propose a swap deal involving Daniele Rugani in order to sign the Spaniard.

The report claims that Hector Bellerin is going through a difficult phase due to his injuries while Rugani is looking to join a new project. Juventus will, however, need to offer a lot of money on top of Daniele Rugani if they're to convince Arsenal as Hector Bellerin will cost a lot more than the Italian.

Cristiano Ronaldo decides to stay at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo

Andrea Pirlo's appointment as the Juventus manager seems to be working out on several fronts for the Bianconeri. Now, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ready to kick on at Juventus as he is excited to be working with Pirlo.

Paratici, while introducing Pirlo as the new manager, had said,

"The decision for Pirlo was very natural, in the Juventus style, because he is someone who played for us, has always been in contact with everyone here and it felt natural.

"We also believe he is pre-destined for greatness.

“He was as a player and we are confident he can do the same as a coach."

Ronaldo had been tipped to leave Juventus but now it is being claimed that the former Real Madrid man is excited by the opportunity and has already held talks with Juventus' top brass regarding new recruitments.

Earlier this week, Guillem Balague had said that Juventus had offered Ronaldo to a host of big clubs including Barcelona as they were finding it hard to meet his exorbitant wages in the Covid pandemic situation.