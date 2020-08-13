Juventus have a lot of business to do in the transfer window and there are some big updates for the Bianconeri. Andrea Pirlo is looking to drive some of the ageing players out of the club and as such, Juventus could be a wholly different team next season.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 13 August 2020.

Blaise Matuidi leaves Juventus

Blaise Matuidi (right)

Blaise Matuidi has left Juventus after terminating his contract by mutual consent, with immediate effect. Matuidi is expected to join MLS side Inter Miami and had reportedly undergone medicals in Paris ahead of the move.

Juventus released a statement confirming Matuidi's release.

The French midfielder leaves Juventus after three years and five trophies won at the club

With our colours on his back, he fought and played his heart out in every single game; placing constant pressure on the opponents, tearing apart the run of play and ever so eloquently relaunching the ball into action.

After three years and five titles won (three Scudetti, one Coppa Italia and one Italian Super Cup), Blaise Matuidi and Juventus say goodbye with the consensual termination of the player’s contract.

A 2018 World Cup winner with France in Russia, the midfielder has a winning DNA, which he had repeatedly demonstrated with Paris Saint-Germain, the team he played for before moving to Turin in the summer of 2017.

Matuidi played 98 games in Serie A and since his arrival at Juventus, and except for Paulo Dybala (134), no player has made more appearances across all competitions than him, turning out 133 times for the Bianconeri.

Juventus ready to accept £90 million and sell Dybala

Paulo Dybala

According to reports, despite being one of Juventus' standout performers this season, Paulo Dybala doesn't have any place in Andrea Pirlo's plans and the club will be ready to sell him for £90 million.

Dybala had almost left the club last summer and had reportedly agreed deals with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United before pulling a 180 and staying at Juventus. Which team will have the financial clout to pull of a deal remains to be seen.

Juventus in race with Inter Milan to sign Robin Gosens

Robin Gosens (right)

Juventus and Inter Milan are reportedly looking to sign Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens. The German is a highly-rated player and the Bianconeri are preparing for the departures of Alex Sandro and Mattia Di Sciglio who are both reportedly set to be sold.

The report further claims that there is a high chance of the deal happening for Juventus as they share a good relation with Atalanta. Gosens has been one of the best left-backs in Italy and he has even garnered interest from some Premier League clubs as well, according to Gianluca DiMarzio.

Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo

All football fans will love this. Guillem Balague, in a conversation with BBC, has revealed that Juventus are looking to offload Cristiano Ronaldo due to his age and exorbitant wages and have been offered to a multitude of clubs including Barcelona.

If Barcelona are interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, then it'll be a dream come true moment for all football fans as we'll get to watch Ronaldo and Messi playing on the same team.

Balague said,

"He's been offered everywhere, including Barcelona. I'm not sure if they can get rid of him easily with the kind of money he earns. Who is going to pay that kind of money?",

However, Barcelona have a lot of financial trouble of their own and they will need to sell quite a few players in order to be able to afford Ronaldo.