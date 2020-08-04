Juventus transfer news roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Juventus, Maurizio Sarri wants to sign Udinese midfielder and more: 4 August 2020

Despite clinching their 9th consecutive Serie A title, Juventus have some serious business to do in the transfer window. A poor run after the Covid break has even cast doubts over Sarri's future at the club beyond the season. As such, Juventus have quite a few key decisions to make over the next few weeks.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 4 August 2020.

AC Milan's Rafael Leao offered to Juventus

Rafael Leao

AC Milan had signed Rafael Leao from LOSC Lille last season for €25 million. However, he found it difficult to hit the ground running and was tried in multiple roles in his first Serie A season and he only started 12 times.

However, Leao still scored 6 goals and Juventus have reportedly made an enquiry about his availability. Latest reports claim that there have been talks between super-agent Jorge Mendes, who represents Leao, and Juventus.

That being said, AC Milan are not interested in selling the youngster and are focused on helping him bring out his best in the next season as he is a player they have a lot of belief in.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to join Paris Saint-Germain

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has easily been Juventus' best player all season and as per the latest reports, he was trying to engineer a move to Paris Saint-Germain before the Covid break canceled out the possibility of such a deal.

The report claims that Ronaldo grew unhappy at Juventus and wanted to move to Paris Saint-Germain and link up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. However, the Covid pandemic caused an unprecedented scenario and any chances of a move was thus quelled.

Now Ronaldo has hinted at staying at Juventus beyond the season.

CRISTIANO RONALDO 🐐 Serie A Player Of The Season.



(@WhoScored) pic.twitter.com/3QGqqLLBTb — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) August 3, 2020

Juventus interested in Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul

Rodrigo De Paul

Juventus have now been linked with Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. Rodrigo De Paul reportedly fits the profile that Maurizio Sarri is looking for. Juventus have been trying to revitalize an ageing midfield and had earlier traded Miralem Pjanic for Barcelona's Arthur Melo.

Rodrigo De Paul has made the shift from left wing to a more central role this term and the 26-year-old scored 7 goals and racked up 6 assists from a central midfield position this season in the Serie A.

The report goes on to claim that Rodrigo De Paul will be available for €35-€40 million.