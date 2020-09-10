Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve agree deal with Barcelona for Luis Suarez, Bianconeri's bid for La Liga star rejected: 10 September 2020

Andrea Pirlo has inherited an ageing unit at Juventus. He is currently navigating a hectic transfer window after being tasked with transforming the side that really struggled towards the end of the 2019-20 season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 10 September 2020.

Juventus close to reaching an agreement with Gonzalo Higuain over exit

Gonzalo Higuain

Juventus have reportedly come close to reaching an agreement for the termination of Gonzalo Higuain's contract. As such, the Argentine striker is expected to leave Turin imminently. The report claims that Higuain will earn 50% of what he would have got in the final year of his contract.

Higuain has reportedly already said his final goodbyes with his teammates and is likely to join MLS side Inter Miami. Andrea Pirlo had earlier confirmed that Juventus had decided to terminate Higuain's contract.

“He was a great champion, a great player but the cycle is over.

“We looked each other in the eyes, we talked and we made this decision. I admire him a lot, but we have decided that the paths will separate.”

Juventus happy with Aaron Ramsey despite exit rumours

Aaron Ramsey

As per reports, there is no truth to the rumours linking Aaron Ramsey with a Juventus exit. Ramsey failed to hit the ground runnng in his debut season in Turin after joining from Arsenal on a free transfer.

As a result, he has been extensively linked with an exit with his name constantly popping up in potential swap deals for other Juventus transfer targets. However, the Bianconeri are reportedly not looking to sell him this transfer window.

Ramsey had been one of Arsenal's standout performers in the last decade and there are no questions over his quality though he showcased it only in flashes last season.

Atletico Madrid reject Juventus bid for Alvaro Morata

RC Celta de Vigo v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Atletico Madrid have reportedly rejected a £46 million bid for striker Alvaro Morata. Andrea Pirlo wants to bring Morata back to Juventus. However, it does not look like he'll get his wish that easily.

The report claims that Atletico Madrid have asked Juventus to either up their offer or trigger the Spaniard's £137 million release clause.

Juventus agree deal with Barcelona for Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is all set to leave Barcelona

It looks like Juventus are now closer than ever to signing Luis Suarez. According to Tancredi Palmeri, Luis Suarez have reportedly reached an agreement for the Urguayan international.

Luis Suarez has been nudged towards the exit door at Barcelona after Ronald Koeman decided that Suarez does not fit into his plans for the upcoming season. Several reports had suggested that the 33-year-old feels disgruntled with the treatment that Barcelona have meted out to him despite all that he has accomplished at the club.