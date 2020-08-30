Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve agree deal for Edin Dzeko, Barcelona midfielder wants to join the Bianconeri: 30 August 2020

Juventus is making some big moves in the transfer window as new manager Andrea Pirlo eyes a rebuild this summer. As such, several high-profile players have been linked with the Bianconeri.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 30 August 2020.

Weston McKennie joins Juventus

Weston KcKennie

22-year-old American midfielder Weston McKennie has joined Juventus from FC Schalke. He has described it as a 'dream come true' moment. McKennie is Pirlo's first signing as the Juventus manager.

Speaking to the Juventus website, McKennie who signed a one-year deal with the Bianconeri said,

“I'm very excited. I grew up watching these players, using them in video games, they were my idols. For me it is a dream come true. What comes to my mind when I think of the name Juventus? History, certainly history, and champions of Italy, always.”

The loan deal will cost Juventus €4.5 million and they have the option of buying him at the end of the season for €18.5 million.

BLESSINGS!!! Excited to start this new journey! Couldn’t have done it without the massive support from my family, friends, and agents🙏🏽. Time to Work #forzajuve pic.twitter.com/97NdnOikRT — Weston McKennie (@WMckennie) August 29, 2020

AS Roma agree terms with Juventus for Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko

Juventus has reportedly reached an agreement with AS Roma for Edin Dzeko according to a report on Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera (via Sempreinter). Inter Milan has also been in the hunt for the 34-year-old striker but now they look set to miss out.

Dzeko is now very close to joining Juventus on a 2 year deal that will cost €7.5 million per season in salary. Inter Milan is reportedly not willing to give up yet and wants to keep pushing as they are desperate to find experienced campaigners who can have an immediate impact on the club's fortunes.

Juventus, on the other hand, will first need to terminate Higuain's contract before announcing the deal for Dzeko.

Juventus have reached an agreement with Edin Dzeko & AS Roma. They’ll pay €10m + €2m in bonuses & pay Dzeko €7.5m/yr in salary. But first they must terminate Higuain's contract before announcing the deal, according to Gazzetta 👀🐺 pic.twitter.com/CzFma7SNw9 — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) August 29, 2020

Arturo Vidal wants to return to Juventus

Arturo Vidal

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal wants to return to Juventus and snub Inter Milan, according to one of the members of his entourage. The 33-year-old is expected to leave Barcelona as he is reportedly not going to be part of Koeman's plans for the upcoming season.

A La Cuarta report quotes a member of Vidal's entourage confirming that the Chilean is looking for a return to Juventus. He has been quoted as saying,

“Antonio Conte has called him several times to try to convince him but Vidal wants to be sure he is doing something big in the Champions League before giving an answer. But he is attracted by the idea of returning to Juve. On the one hand there is the possibility of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and trying to win the Champions League. On the other hand, the fact that he returns home, where everyone knows him.”