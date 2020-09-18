Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve agree deal for Serie A striker, Bianconeri looking to pull off swap deal for Chiesa and more: 18 September 2020

Andrea Pirlo is looking to rejuvenate the Juventus squad ahead of the upcoming season. After inheriting a largely ageing unit, the Juventus manager is well aware of the task at hand and is prepared to bring in some quality signings even though the club is under severe financial strain owing to the Covid pandemic.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 18 September 2020.

Inter Miami confirm the signing of Gonzalo Higuain

Welcome to Inter Miami, Gonzalo Higuaín! pic.twitter.com/tZ8uPkbqeq — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 18, 2020

Gonzalo Higuain, whose contract at Juventus had been terminated, has now joined MLS side Inter Miami. Higuain is, incidentally, the second Juventus player to make the switch to Inter Miami this summer after Blaise Matuidi.

The striker's contract was officially terminated on Thursday and he has put pen to paper on a new deal at Inter Miami. On joining David Beckham's MLS side, Higuain said,

“First of all, I want to thank Inter Miami for the effort it has made to sign me. I think it will be a beautiful experience in my life. It’s what I was looking for - a new experience, a new league and a beautiful city. I’m really happy to be here and that it’s official,” said Higuain.

“My goal is to try to transmit all the experience I acquired in Europe and to help the team grow. I feel good, I feel whole as a player. I’m motivated to try a new league.

"Individually, my goal is to demonstrate that I can contribute and continue playing great football here, and I hope I can achieve that because I have all the tools necessary to succeed. Inter Miami is a team in construction but there is already a good base to reach important goals."

Juventus offer Luca Pellegrini in exchange for Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa

Juventus are reportedly back in the hunt for the Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa and have now offered Luca Pellegrini in exchange for the 22-year-old. Luca Pellegrini had spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Cagliari and it looks like he doesn't have a future at Juventus as the club has now offered him in a swap deal.

The report claims that Fabio Paratici wants to bring in Chiesa on an initial loan deal worth €10 million whilst offering full ownership of Luca Pellegrini to Fiorentina. Fiorentina have reportedly slapped a €40 million price tag on Chiesa.

Juventus and AS Roma agree deal for Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko had been Juventus top target this transfer window. However, AS Roma were not going to sell their main striker until they found a good replacement. Roma had been vying to sign Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli and have now finally struck an agreement with Napoli for the 26-year-old.

As a result, AS Roma have agreed terms with Juventus to send Dzeko to Turin now. The Bianconeri had agreed personal terms with Dzeko a while back. Fabrizio Romano has added that medicals will happen soon. This also means that Juventus won't sign Luis Suarez.