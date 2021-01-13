Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve agree deal to sign MLS star, Bianconeri in race with Tottenham to sign Argentine winger and more - 13 January 2021

Juventus are keeping tabs on some really underrated youngsters and it might pay dividends soon.

Juventus will take on Genoa as they look to consolidate their position in the top four and keep the pressure on the Milan teams. Andrea Pirlo wants to bring in some reinforcements this month in order to make sure his team is well equipped to make a charge for a 10th consecutive Serie A title.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 13 January 2021.

Juventus and FC Dallas close a deal for Bryan Reynolds

Juventus seem to have finally reached an agreement with MLS side FC Dallas to sign Bryan Reynolds, as per Romeo Agresti and Nicolo Schira. However, there is a twist.

#Benevento and #Juventus have closed Bryan #Reynolds operation. Having defined the last bureaucratic aspects, the player will join Pippo Inzaghi’s team. Total agreement with FC Dallas/MLS. ✈️🇺🇸@goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) January 13, 2021

Juventus have already filled up their non-EU quota and cannot bring in players from countries not in the European Union after signing Weston McKennie in the summer. As a result, Juventus have had to work in synergy with fellow Serie A side Benevento.

Bryan Reynolds will thus join Benevento on loan at until the end of this season and then complete a switch to Juventus from there. The deal has reportedly cost Juventus €10 million.

Juventus and AC Milan interested in signing Donyell Malen

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, both Juventus and AC Milan are keeping tabs on Dutch forward Donyell Malen who currently plies his trade for PSV Eindhoven.

Malen graduated out of the famed Ajax and Arsenal academies before joining PSV Eindhoven and at 21-years-old, he is a bright young prospect. Malen has scored 43 goals from across 94 games for Eindhoven since breaking into the side in 2018.

Both Juventus and AC Milan are looking to bring in young attackers who can be at the club for the long-term.

Donyell Malen’s first half vs. Ajax by numbers:



75% duels won

16 total touches

2 chances created

2 fouls won

2 assists



Such a joy to watch. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/M7nWUCBD4M — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 10, 2021

Tottenham and Juventus in battle to sign Stuttgart winger

According to The Athletic (via the Daily Mail), Juventus and Tottenham are going to battle for the signature of Stuttgart winger Nicolas Gonzalez. Both clubs are eyeing a summer transfer with Spurs having already initiated talks with the player's entourage ahead of a potential move.

Gonzalez has been in good form over the past year and has garnered a lot of attention from several top European teams. Juventus and Leeds United are two other teams that have been credited with an interest.

However, Juventus will need to sell players before they can buy new ones and that is acting as a stumbling block for the Bianconeri.