Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Bianconeri agree personal terms with Napoli star, club interested in Aubameyang and more - 28 July 2020

Juventus have an awful lot of work to do in the transfer window despite winning the Serie A title.

Stuck with an ageing squad and a manager whose position at the helm is not guaranteed beyond the summer, we could see big changes happening in Turin over the course of the next couple of months.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus.

Juventus in talks with Khedira to mutually terminate contract

Juventus have reportedly entered into talks with German midfielder Sami Khedira to mutually agree on terminating his current contract with the club. Khedira missed much of the 2019-20 season due to injury and was absent from Juve's title celebrations as well.

The midfielder currently earns €6 million a year at Juventus and his present contract runs till the summer of 2021. But Juve are looking to lighten their wage bill and offload some of their ageing players, and they are thus looking to come to an agreement with Khedira over terminating his contract.

Juventus among clubs monitoring Aubameyang

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of best strikers in the Premier League right now and though he has entered his 30s, it doesn't seem to have put a dent in his abilities.

Mikel Arteta has said that he wants Aubameyang to stay at the club and the board has started talks with the striker, who has now entered the final year of his contract, regarding an extension. Arsenal do not want to lose Aubameyang on a free transfer in any case.

Inter Milan and Barcelona are also keen on signing the 31-year-old and have been keeping tabs on him. Now Juventus have also reportedly entered the fray.

Juventus agree personal terms with Arkadiusz Milik

The Bianconeri have reportedly agreed personal terms with Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik. The 26-year-old is all set to become Cristiano Ronaldo's partner and now it's down to the clubs to agree to a deal.

Juve have been desperately looking for a striker as there's no saying how many years both Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo have left in the tank.

Juventus are hoping to sell Federico Bernardeschi to Napoli as part of any deal for the striker.